NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooley's Anemia Foundation congratulates Peter Chieco, CAF Volunteer National President, on being selected as one of three national finalists for the Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the 15th Annual Invest in Others Awards. Mr. Chieco's decades of work on behalf of the Cooley's Anemia Foundation has gained him this unique honor, and as a result, CAF will receive a $20,000 donation from the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. This donation will increase to $75,000 if he wins his category.
The Invest in Others Awards highlights the philanthropic endeavors of financial advisors throughout the United States. Mr. Chieco, who serves as Managing Wealth Management Director of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Greenwich, has worked tirelessly in support of the Cooley's Anemia Foundation for over 30 years. As father to a daughter with thalassemia major (also known as Cooley's anemia), he has made it his personal mission to help find a cure for this genetic blood disorder. Since joining CAF in 1989, Mr, Chieco has volunteered as National Board Member, Westchester-Rockland Chapter President, and Chair of several committees such as Medical Information and Fundraising. Notably, Mr. Chieco developed CAF's first endowment campaign, which provided the Foundation with financial stability during the COVID pandemic.
CAF National Executive Director Craig Butler commented, "The Cooley's Anemia Foundation is thrilled that Invest in Others Charitable Foundation has recognized the extraordinary work and dedication of Peter Chieco, our National President and a long-time member of the CAF Board of Directors. Our Foundation is blessed with many amazing, committed volunteers, and it is heartening to see Peter acknowledged for his exceptional efforts on behalf of our patients. Thank you, Peter, and thank you, Invest in Others."
Mr. Chieco offered the following remarks: "I want to thank Invest in Others Charitable Foundation for considering me for this wonderful honor, and most importantly for highlighting my work with the Cooley's Anemia Foundation. My daughter was diagnosed with beta thalassemia major, also known as Cooley's anemia, in 1988 when she was just nine months old. At that time her life expectancy was uncertain. Thanks to the decades of patient advocacy and medical research led by the Cooley's Anemia Foundation (CAF), the medical treatment available to people like my daughter has taken leaps. Today, she has a thriving career, is married, and has a child of her own. We still have much work to do to find a universal cure for thalassemia, and receiving recognition from the IiO is wonderful encouragement as I continue my work with CAF."
There are four categories of awards: Catalyst, Community Service, Volunteer of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement. Honorees in each category will receive their awards at the 15th Annual Invest in Others Awards Gala on September 22, 2021 in Boston. Please join us in congratulating Mr. Chieco on this well-deserved achievement!
About Cooley's Anemia Foundation: Since 1954, the mission of Cooley's Anemia Foundation is to increase life expectancy and enhance the quality of life for those impacted by thalassemia, a class of genetic blood disorders, most of which require regular blood transfusions and aggressive management of chronic iron overload, the predominant cause of early death. We do so by funding medical research to advance treatment and curative approaches, by supporting and advising patients and their families and advocating on their behalf, and by educating medical professionals and the general public. Every day, we strive for longer and healthier lives for all patients with thalassemia until a universal cure is found.
