CAHOKIA, Ill., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As schools across Illinois continue to navigate the management of Covid-19 prevention, the Cahokia Unit School District #187 has purchased and deployed air purifier units with ActivePure technology to complement their recent return to in-person learning and help provide an additional layer of protection against the spread of Covid-19 in its schools. The units were purchased from Sanalife, a national leader in advanced, indoor air quality and UV-C disinfection solutions for schools, businesses and organizations across the United States. The initial deployment strategy was created in partnership with Sanalife to have the most effective results and will place the units in high-traffic areas like lunchrooms, nurse's rooms, and Covid-19 rooms across all the schools in the district.
"My staff and I understand the importance of students returning to in-person learning and we want to provide safe best-in-class technology in the market to provide peace of mind to students, parents, teachers, and our entire staff," said Cahokia Superintendent Dr. Arnett Harvey. "Like the rest of the state, we are working hard to manage staffing shortages and the impact of the Omicron variant specifically, and Covid-19 cases in general. We wanted to take care of our high traffic areas during the first few weeks of being back and hope to continue to build upon our plans to keep students, teachers and all other school staff healthy so that students are ready to learn."
"As a company, we care about the communities we work and live in, especially when it relates to students and teachers," shared Mike Tith, Sanalife general manager. "We know that students learn more effectively, are more focused and absenteeism is better managed, when they are breathing in clean, healthy air and teachers and staff are ready to work when they have peace of mind. We are honored to be collaborating with Dr. Harvey to support Cahokia #187's return to in person learning."
Across the State of Illinois, districts grapple with rising COVID-19 positivity rates and crippling staffing shortages. "My goal is for Cahokia #187 to serve as a model for how to use technology, leadership, planning, and communication to win this daily battle with Covid. Our students, parents, teachers, staff, and bus drivers deserve it and Sanalife is the right holistic collaborator for us," said Dr. Harvey.
The air purifiers that are being implemented across the Cahokia #187 school district are called Beyond Guardian Air, which is powered by ActivePure® technology, an active purification technology that puts back into the air the same therapeutic molecules that make outdoor air safe. In unaffiliated third-party laboratory tests, ActivePure has been proven to reduce up to 99.99% of pathogens including SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), Avian influenza, E. coli, MRSA, Norovirus, Staph bacteria, Candida, Swine Flu, Hepatitis, Legionella, and more.
