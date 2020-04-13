BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cake (joincake.com), the leading digital platform for end-of-life planning, partnered with the Providence Institute for Human Caring (instituteforhumancaring.org) to release a Trusted Decision Maker Form. This form is a quick, effective way for users to communicate health-care preferences with doctors and loved ones.
Because it is not possible for most people to access a notary, witnesses, or even a printer during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trusted Decision Maker Form is the next best thing to a formal advance directive. The form takes minutes to complete. Patients who've identified a trusted decision maker can help ease the way for frontline doctors and nurses. Featuring only two questions, this form will be taken into account by doctors when making medical decisions.
Leading palliative care physicians Ira Byock, M.D. and Matthew Gonzales, M.D. of the Institute for Human Caring developed this form to simplify the medical-planning process amid today's changing social landscape. The institute is part of Providence, the nation's third-largest health system, serving more than 5 million patients. By partnering with Cake, Providence ensures the Trusted Decision Maker Form has an even larger reach.
Though not a legal document, this form was highly vetted to ensure it will be taken into account when it matters most. "If you do not have an advance directive, this document is the next best thing," Dr. Byock said. "It conveys information that may be crucial for clinicians and family members to consider in the future and will be taken seriously by a clinical team."
While the need for notaries and witnesses can be challenging under normal circumstances, offering the choice of naming a Trusted Decision Maker is an innovative solution. Both Cake and the Providence Institute for Human Caring are serving those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. They hope this form eases the way for patients and providers during these uncertain times.
To access the Trusted Decision Maker Form, visit JoinCake.com. The form is free to download.
About Cake
Cake (joincake.com) is the digital platform for mortals: we make it easy to create and share your end-of-life plans and documents securely in the cloud. Founded by a Harvard-trained palliative care physician and an MIT engineer, Cake is a venture-backed company that is trusted by a variety of organizations in healthcare, financial services, and insurance. For more information, please visit www.joincake.com.
About the Providence Institute for Human Caring
At the Providence Institute for Human Caring, we create ways for patients and loved ones to partner with caregivers to achieve highly personalized, world-class care. With 51 hospitals, 829 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, Providence, based in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif., employs more than 119,000 caregivers across seven Western states. Visit InstituteForHumanCaring.org