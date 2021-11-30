STOCKTON, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rosenfeld Law Firm announced today that attempted murder charges filed against its client in Case #CR-2020-9424 in San Joaquin County Superior Court were dismissed as a result of California criminal defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld's negotiated plea agreement.
According to court documents, the case allegedly involved Mr. Perez stabbing a man multiple times in the neck and face with a knife. Charged with attempted murder with a knife and several other offenses, Mr. Perez faced the possibility of a sentence of 50 years to life in prison. In the plea agreement negotiated by Rosenfeld, Mr. Perez pled to assault with weapon, which led to the dismissal of the attempted murder with premeditation charges. Ultimately, the negotiation resulted in a 9-year total sentence for Mr. Perez.
"We're pleased at the outcome, and my client was extremely grateful," said Rosenfeld. "He said to me, 'I was looking at spending the rest of my life in prison and you stopped that from happening. Thank you for saving my life.'"
With offices in Sacramento and San Jose, The Rosenfeld Law Firm provides aggressive defense of a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases. California criminal defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld defends such cases as first-degree murder and sex offense cases, and also provides DUI defense. In addition to mental health criminal defense, The Rosenfeld Law Firm also practices federal criminal defense and juvenile defense, as well as appellate law and prison law. As a skilled criminal law commentator, Rosenfeld makes regular appearances on KTXL TV and FOX40's Ask An Attorney. Rosenfeld was named 2020 Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers. For more information, please contact Ken Rosenfeld directly at (916) 447-2070, or visit http://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com.
