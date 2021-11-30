STOCKTON, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rosenfeld Law Firm announced today that attempted murder charges filed against its client in Case #CR-2020-9424 in San Joaquin County Superior Court were dismissed as a result of California criminal defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld's negotiated plea agreement.

According to court documents, the case allegedly involved Mr. Perez stabbing a man multiple times in the neck and face with a knife. Charged with attempted murder with a knife and several other offenses, Mr. Perez faced the possibility of a sentence of 50 years to life in prison. In the plea agreement negotiated by Rosenfeld, Mr. Perez pled to assault with weapon, which led to the dismissal of the attempted murder with premeditation charges. Ultimately, the negotiation resulted in a 9-year total sentence for Mr. Perez.

"We're pleased at the outcome, and my client was extremely grateful," said Rosenfeld. "He said to me, 'I was looking at spending the rest of my life in prison and you stopped that from happening. Thank you for saving my life.'"

About The Rosenfeld Law Firm

With offices in Sacramento and San Jose, The Rosenfeld Law Firm provides aggressive defense of a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases. California criminal defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld defends such cases as first-degree murder and sex offense cases, and also provides DUI defense. In addition to mental health criminal defense, The Rosenfeld Law Firm also practices federal criminal defense and juvenile defense, as well as appellate law and prison law. As a skilled criminal law commentator, Rosenfeld makes regular appearances on KTXL TV and FOX40's Ask An Attorney. Rosenfeld was named 2020 Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers. For more information, please contact Ken Rosenfeld directly at (916) 447-2070, or visit http://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com.

Press release writing by WebSiteText and Proofreading Services by The Proofreaders.

Media Contact

Kenneth Rosenfeld, The Rosenfeld Law Firm, (916) 447-2070, krosenfeld@therosenfeldlawfirm.com

Bernard Hinlo, The Rosenfeld Law Firm, (916) 447-2070, bhinlo@therosenfeldlawfirm.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE The Rosenfeld Law Firm

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.