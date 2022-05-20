Councilman Kevin de León will participate in the event to show support for what he calls 'a model for other businesses to follow'
EAGLE ROCK, Calif., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Have hard times put a hold on your dentist visits? California Dental Group will host a Free Dental Day, providing complimentary services to adults who visit their Eagle Rock location at 4701 Eagle Rock Blvd. between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 25
What: Free Dental Day
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 25
Where: California Dental Group, 4701 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles
Each visitor will be entitled to a free cleaning, filling, or tooth extraction at no cost. All services will be provided on a walk-in basis only. Residents are encouraged to show up early to allow time to receive their free service.
"This is our way of giving back to community," said California Dental Group founder Dr. Kamran Sahabi. "Particularly now, as we are still rebounding from COVID-19 and wallets are stretched thin from inflation and other factors – we want to make sure that everyone has access to essential dental care."
Los Angeles City Councilman and mayoral candidate Kevin de León is scheduled to attend the event to show support for what he called "an invaluable act of service to the community."
"I want to commend California Dental Group for their ongoing commitment to others, particularly those who may not otherwise be able to afford a trip to the dentist," he said. "Their compassion for helping disadvantaged people is a model I wish more businesses would follow."
California Dental hosts these events periodically throughout the year. Before the pandemic, as many as 1,200 residents would receive free care in a year at the network's various locations.
Sahabi said the practice's Free Dental Day events usually bring in patients who don't get regular dental work done. Neglected teeth can often present more serious situations, he said.
