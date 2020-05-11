CARLSBAD, Calif., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY), an industry leader in golf equipment performance and innovation, today announced that they have made a donation of over $100,000 to MedShare for their COVID-19 response work.
MedShare is a 501 c(3) humanitarian aid organization that directly delivers surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities around the world. The organization is providing personal protective equipment (PPE) and other necessary medical supplies to healthcare workers and patients battling COVID-19. Since the U.S. became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, MedShare has donated more than 1.3 million units of PPE to over 140 hospitals, community clinics and other nonprofit organizations in the U.S.
"We appreciate Callaway Golf's generous support of our COVID-19 relief efforts," said Charles Redding, CEO and president of MedShare. "The impact of COVID-19 on our communities and our health care professionals has been significant. This donation will further enhance our efforts to get personal protective equipment and other critical supplies to the health care professionals who need it the most."
"We are proud to support MedShare and their ongoing relief efforts with this donation," said Callaway Golf President and CEO, Chip Brewer. "We appreciate the incredible work that their organization is doing, and we want to thank all of the healthcare professionals who are working bravely, tirelessly and selflessly to help keep us safe."
For more information about MedShare, please visit www.medshare.org.
About Callaway Golf Company
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.ogio.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.
About MedShare
MedShare is a 501 c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world. For more information, please visit the organization's website at www.medshare.org.
Media Contacts:
Jeff Newton
Callaway Golf Company
jeff.newton@callawaygolf.com
Nancy Hunter
MedShare
nhunter@medshare.org