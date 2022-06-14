The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation (iaedp™) has announced the Call for Proposals for its 2023 Symposium slated for an in-person conference during February 16-19, 2023 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort in Palm Desert, California.

PEKIN, Ill., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation (iaedp™) has announced the Call for Proposals for its 2023 Symposium slated for an in-person conference during February 16-19, 2023 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort in Palm Desert, California.

The 2023 Call for Proposals will close on June 30, 2022. Click here for proposal submission information: https://iaedp.confex.com/iaedp/2023/cfp.cgi .

The iaedp™ Foundation is pursuing abstracts on inventive treatment modalities for the many phases of the journey for those with eating disorders -- from denial and resistance to treatment and ultimately recovery.

According to Bonnie Harken, Managing Director of the iaedp™ Foundation, iaedp™ seeks treatment providers from all disciplines to convert ongoing research, brain imaging and treatment updates into meaningful eating disorder treatment protocols.

"Our intention at iaedp™ is to provide training to as many professionals as possible in order to build and develop skills and knowledge about the treatment of eating disorders," says Harken. "The iaedp™ Foundation programs are designed by treatment professionals for treatment professionals working in therapeutic settings."

For more information regarding proposal submission: https://iaedp.confex.com/iaedp/2023/cfp.cgi. For additional information about the iaedp™ Symposium 2022, visit iaedp.com (iaedp.com).

Media Contact

Susan Lomelino, iaedp Foundation, 2145643285, iaedpnews@hotmail.com

 

SOURCE iaedp Foundation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a spam filter. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.