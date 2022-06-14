The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation (iaedp™) has announced the Call for Proposals for its 2023 Symposium slated for an in-person conference during February 16-19, 2023 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort in Palm Desert, California.
PEKIN, Ill., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation (iaedp™) has announced the Call for Proposals for its 2023 Symposium slated for an in-person conference during February 16-19, 2023 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort in Palm Desert, California.
The 2023 Call for Proposals will close on June 30, 2022. Click here for proposal submission information: https://iaedp.confex.com/iaedp/2023/cfp.cgi .
The iaedp™ Foundation is pursuing abstracts on inventive treatment modalities for the many phases of the journey for those with eating disorders -- from denial and resistance to treatment and ultimately recovery.
According to Bonnie Harken, Managing Director of the iaedp™ Foundation, iaedp™ seeks treatment providers from all disciplines to convert ongoing research, brain imaging and treatment updates into meaningful eating disorder treatment protocols.
"Our intention at iaedp™ is to provide training to as many professionals as possible in order to build and develop skills and knowledge about the treatment of eating disorders," says Harken. "The iaedp™ Foundation programs are designed by treatment professionals for treatment professionals working in therapeutic settings."
For more information regarding proposal submission: https://iaedp.confex.com/iaedp/2023/cfp.cgi. For additional information about the iaedp™ Symposium 2022, visit iaedp.com (iaedp.com).
