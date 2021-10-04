PEKIN, Ill., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Register now for the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) International Chapter's "Build A Professional Practice as an Eating Disorder Professional: The Business and Clinical Foundations" -- iaedp™'s 3rd Annual Professional Training Days series for eating disorders treatment professionals and the first international conference in English.
Interested participants can register here: https://iaedp.site-ym.com/event/intltrainingday2021.
"This training is ideal for healthcare professionals who want to start off on the right foot by learning how to effectively start their own private practice from the ground up," said Blanche Williams, MS, Director of International Development at the iaedp™ Foundation. "Speakers for the training are leading international eating disorders clinicians and business owners run successful practices."
To register, visit: https://iaedp.site-ym.com/event/intltrainingday2021. Learn more about the iaedp™ International Chapter by visiting https://membershare.iaedp.com/international-chapter/.
Hosted by the Chapter Chair of Canada, Andrew Sofin, MA, RP, TCF, RMFT, registration for the training conference is open and is $125 for two full days. For current students, registration is $75, and the group registration rate is $75 per person for three or more.
The two-day eating disorders training conference includes 11 sessions with one roundtable discussion. Participants will be awarded an official Certificate of Completion for 16 hours following the two day training. Experts from Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Egypt, United Kingdom and the United States will present in English for two full days. For more information and a training flyer available for download, visit https://membershare.iaedp.com/international-chapter/.
The virtual international professional training will be accessible to health care professionals from around the globe.
About iaedp™ Foundation - Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.
Media Contact
Susan Lomelino, iaedp Foundation, 2145643285, iaedpnews@hotmail.com
SOURCE iaedp Foundation