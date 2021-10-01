NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In partnership with the TLC Foundation for Body-focused Repetitive Behaviors, Calm Strips has developed the first-ever square shaped textured sensory adhesive to support BFRB (Body-focused Repetitive Behavior) Awareness Week 2021, October 1-7, 2021.
The reusable, residue-free adhesive highlights the TLC Foundation's symbol, which is a stylized representation of repetitive behavior. The TLC Foundation's symbol is intended to evoke feelings of inclusion, safety, security, support, healing, and connection - reminding individuals experiencing BFRBs that they are not alone.
"We are incredibly grateful to Calm Strips for their support of the 1-in-20 individuals diagnosed with a body-focused repetitive behavior, and the people who love and support them," said Jen Monteleone, interim executive director of the TLC Foundation for BFRBs. "It's our goal through BFRB Awareness Week to break down myths and misperception about BFRBs, that often leads to isolation and shame."
In honor of BFRB Awareness Week, sales that use the code TLCBFRB20 from October 1-8, 2021 will receive a 20 percent discount with 10 percent of those sales donated back to the TLC Foundation for Body-focused Repetitive Behaviors.
"Raising awareness and support for people experiencing body-focused behaviors is personally important to me," said Michael Malkin, creator and founder of Calm Strips. "We're proud to be a part of an important week that celebrates this resilient community."
All orders during the month of October will include the special TLC symbol Calm Strip, along with an information card about body-focused repetitive behaviors.
Calm Strips are available for purchase at: http://www.calmstrips.com
Contact:
Jessica Apicella
BuzzBright PR: jessica@buzzbrightpr.com
Media Contact
Christina Towle, BuzzBright PR, Calm Strips, +1 (609) 651-3529, christina@buzzbrightpr.com
SOURCE Calm Strips