 By Calyxt, Inc.

ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2021. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Calyxt Executive Chair Dr. Yves Ribeill, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael A. Carr and Chief Financial Officer Bill Koschak will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the company's website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

Thursday, August 5, 2021

Time:

4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 p.m. PST

Toll Free dial-in number:

+1 (877) 407-9747

Toll/International dial-in number:            

+1 (412) 902-0044

Conference ID:

13721585

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website here. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

A replay of the call will be available for one month following the conference.

Toll Free Replay Number:

+1 (877) 660-6853

International Replay Number:

+1 (201) 612-7415

Replay ID:

13721585

About Calyxt

Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) is a plant-based biotechnology platform company focused on delivering innovations that revolutionize how the world uses plants. Calyxt uses its advanced plant biotechnology platform to develop sustainable products and technologies for world-class customers and partners. For more information, go to www.calyxt.com.

For further information, please contact:

Calyxt Media Contact:

Patrick Milan

TUNHEIM

+1 (612) 695-1369

media@calyxt.com

Calyxt Investor Relations Contacts:

Heather Savelle

Sherri Spear

Argot Partners

+1 (212) 600-1902

investors@calyxt.com

