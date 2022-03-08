Logo (PRNewsfoto/Calyxt, Inc.)

ROSEVILLE, Minn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biology company, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 34th Annual Roth Conference at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, CA.

34th Annual Roth Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT)

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth43/clxt/1845484

The fireside chat will be available for viewing and replay on the Investors section of Calyxt's website at www.calyxt.com.

Management is also available for meetings during the conference, please reach out to the event organizers or investors@calyxt.com to schedule.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative high value plant-based chemistries for use in customers' materials and products. As plant-based solutions, the Company's synthetic biology products can be used in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

PlantSpring, BioFactory, and the Calyxt logo are trademarks of Calyxt, Inc.

Contacts:   







Calyxt Media Contacts:   

Calyxt Investor Relations Contacts:

David Rosen / John Garabo / Michael Barron     

Kimberly Minarovich / Cameron Willis

Argot Partners   

Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902   

(212) 600-1902

media@calyxt.com     

investors@calyxt.com

SOURCE Calyxt, Inc.

SOURCE Calyxt, Inc.

