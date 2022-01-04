Logo (PRNewsfoto/Calyxt, Inc.)

 By Calyxt, Inc.

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biotechnology company today announced that a presentation given by management at the H.C Wainwright BioConnect Conference will be available for viewing online on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

Date: Monday, January 10, 2022

Time: 7:00 a.m. ET (4:00 a.m. PT)

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/8b190fdb-538c-4d29-b5e0-6764f2abdfeb

To schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to investors@calyxt.com.

The presentation will be available for viewing and replay from the Investors section of Calyxt's website at www.calyxt.com.

About Calyxt:

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biotechnology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer innovative materials and products for its customers to help them meet their sustainability goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

PlantSpring, BioFactory, and the Calyxt logo are trademarks of Calyxt, Inc. Any other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Contacts:

Calyxt Media Contact:

David Rosen/John Garabo/Michael Barron

Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

media@calyxt.com

Calyxt Investor Relations Contact:

Sherri Spear/Cameron Willis

Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

investors@calyxt.com

Calyxt Business Development Contact:

Sarah Reiter

Calyxt, Inc.

(612) 427-7881

contact@calyxt.com

SOURCE Calyxt, Inc.

