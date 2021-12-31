SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 1979, Children's Association for Maximum Potential (CAMP) has provided recreational programs for individuals, aged 5 - 50, with developmental, medical, behavioral and physical disabilities such as Autism, Intellectual Disability, Down syndrome and visual/hearing impairment from all over the country.
During its summer camp and school-year weekend retreats, individuals with special needs can enjoy traditional camping activities—swimming, horseback riding, canoeing, archery, cookouts, crafts, nature discovery, music and more—adapted for them. This occurs at CAMP's 55-acre summer camp called Camp CAMP, along the Guadalupe River in Texas' scenic Hill Country in Center Point, TX (outside Comfort).
CAMP's SCHOOL YEAR PROGRAMS are available January through May 2022—comprised of a variety of programs; applications are available now:
- Family Weekend Retreats – Thanks to Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, there's absolutely no cost to families for these family Retreats which begin Friday evening and end Sunday morning at CAMP's 55-acre camp. Meals are included; CAMP accommodates many special diets. Individuals with special needs and their families participate in traditional camping activities (weather permitting) such as swimming, horseback riding, canoeing, archery, outdoor cooking, arts & crafts, nature discovery, paintball, music recreation, and more—adapted for those with special needs and the entire family. At least one parent/guardian must accompany campers. Family Retreats run monthly throughout the school-year.
- Respite Weekend Camps and Spring Break Camp - Respite Weekend Camps and Spring Break Camp are also held at CAMP's 55-acre camp with counselors and qualified health personnel care to fill all campers' needs, giving parents/caregivers time off to recharge. Cabins are large, climate-controlled, and wheelchair accessible. Activities (weather-permitting) include canoeing, horseback riding, swimming, arts & crafts, outdoor cooking, nature, and more. Respite Weekends are a monthly program throughout the school year (September – May) that gives campers with special needs, aged 5 to 40 years, an opportunity to enjoy a camping experience. Spring Break Camp will be held in March of 2022.
- Teen and Adult Day Adventure (TADA) – TADA is a supervised social program in the San Antonio community for teens and adults with special needs, aged 12-40. Examples of TADA events include dinner, movies, sporting events, concerts, and more. CAMP looks for fun, yet economical, venues for TADA events, but the family may be responsible for a small portion of the event's cost, depending on the event. TADA events are scheduled one Saturday (or Sunday) per month, from September to May.
SUMMER CAMP 2022 SCHEDULE AND APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE SOON
Summer Camp is a series of six-day, five-night sessions for children and adults, aged 5 to 50 years, with a variety of special needs. Campers' siblings are also welcome to attend summer camp.
CAMP modifies traditional summer camp activities to include each Camper's physical or developmental needs. Campers are assigned to a Tribe based on gender and age with a camper/counselor ratio ranging from 1:1 to 4:1, depending on the needs of the Camper.
Counselors are trained by CAMP staff and stay with the Tribe day and night. The cabins are large, climate-controlled, and wheelchair accessible. Meals can be modified to accommodate special dietary needs. Professional Health Care Volunteers oversee every Camper's medical needs and medication administration.
Each of the Summer Camp sessions has varied age requirements and diagnosis guidelines. Sessions are filled on a first-come, first-served basis; applications and schedule will be posted on CAMP website in February 2022.
CAMP VOLUNTEERS
Camp CAMP would not be possible without its teen and young adult volunteers (aged 15 and older) and Healthcare professionals volunteers. "Without our volunteers, many of these families would not have this opportunity for guilt-free time off from their often overwhelming parenting responsibilities, with the assurance that their children are in a safe and medically appropriate environment," says Susan Osborne, CEO/President of CAMP.
Background information on CAMP's youth volunteer program:
- Training, lodging and meals are provided to all volunteers.
- Volunteers can earn up to 198 service hours in just one week at our summer camp. The weekend retreats award up to 35 service hours.
- Volunteers are needed for the weekend retreats during the school year (see attached calendar); retreats last from Friday evening to Sunday morning. This is a fantastic way for volunteers to "try us out." Nearly 100% of volunteers who help at a weekend retreat volunteer again. Many make career decisions based on their time at CAMP.
- Volunteers needed for the week-long camp sessions during the summer (Sunday through Saturday).
- Main "job" for volunteers: be a full-time companion to a camper. This 1-to-1 camper-to-volunteer ratio is imperative to the enjoyment and safety of campers. More qualified volunteers are also needed to function as counselors.
- Volunteer applications for school year programs are at https://campcamp.org/childrens-association-for-maximum-potential/volunteer-opportunities/; applications for summer volunteer positions will be posted by late January.
Background information on CAMP's health care professionals volunteer program:
- Health Care professionals such as Doctors, Residents, Medical students, Nurses, Nursing students, and Respiratory Therapists are needed for most of the CAMP programs to assist in meeting the medical needs of our campers and staff. CAMP's health care volunteer opportunities allow health care professionals a chance to get a more in-depth understanding of the day-to-day challenges, accomplishments, and care needs that our campers and their families face.
- Professional volunteers such as Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Speech Therapists, Case managers, Teachers, Psychologists, Social Workers, and others assist counselors in providing the routine care needs of the campers and assisting with activities.
- CAMP's Developmental Disability Reality Course (DDRC) provides Health Care Professionals the opportunity to earn continuing education credits (CEUs) while they are volunteering at CAMP throughout the summer. The DDRC course is designed to increase the knowledge and understanding of caring for individuals with developmental disabilities.
Covid policies for campers and volunteers/staff: "CAMP has multi-layered comprehensive policies to prevent the spread of any infection and allow for rapid identification of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, including small group sizes and limiting the mixing of groups," adds Susan Osborne, CEO/President of CAMP. "Its full criteria and policies from 2021 are posted on our website."
For more information about CAMP's programs and volunteer opportunities, including registration information, please visit http://www.campcamp.org, or contact CAMP at (210) 671-5411. Social Media Handles are Twitter, Instagram and Facebook).
NOTE: Media are welcome to visit Camp CAMP for a tour during retreats or summer camp as long as all safety protocols are followed. Many camper parents and volunteers are also happy to be interviewed. Contact Jeanne Albrecht at 2103929047 or jca@jeannebiz.com.
