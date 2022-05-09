In this free webinar, learn about the evolving role of patient voice and diversity in clinical trials. Attendees will gain insights from advocates and leaders as well as learn specific strategies to apply to clinical studies or pipelines. Attendees will gain a foundational understanding of broad market trends. The featured speakers will discuss how technology is specifically enabling data-driven insights in study-specific populations. Attendees will also hear about real world impact on patients.
TORONTO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the most consistent challenges in running a clinical trial is successfully recruiting a targeted population that also represents the diversity and inclusion in the world. Historically, many studies fail to reach recruitment numbers and even fewer manage to enroll representative populations. By including patient voices early and often, this can change.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently released draft guidance suggesting clinical pipelines submit a diversity and inclusion strategy early in their development. A key to achieving the regulatory, ethical and scientific components of any diversity and inclusion strategy is listening to patient voices.
In this webinar, hear from the featured speakers — an industry analyst, an entrepreneur bringing patient voice directly into the trial design and recruitment strategies and a patient advocate who is reshaping the conversation around patient inclusion. Attendees will gain a foundational understanding of broad market trends, clarity on how technology is specifically enabling data-driven insights into study-specific populations and hear about the real-world impact on patients.
Join this webinar to hear about the evolving role of patient voice and diversity, insights from advocates and leaders and specific strategies to apply to clinical study or pipeline.
Join Chunky Satija, Vice-President, Everest Group; Dima Hendricks, Advocate and Ambassador for Change; as well as experts from THREAD Research Noah Goodson, PhD, Decentralized Study Design Lead; and Fabio Gratton, Cofounder and CEO of inVibe Labs, a Division of THREAD, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Can You Hear Me Now — How Patient Voice Can Reshape Trial Design for Diversity and Inclusion.
