Portable Electric Ltd. to provide lifesaving battery product line to Pacific Northwest relief efforts amidst COVID-19 pandemic
VANCOUVER, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian clean energy company Portable Electric Ltd. are shifting production of their VOLTstack product line to provide life-saving battery electric power for health care and emergency services.
"Traditionally the VOLTstack product line has been used in the film and events industry, but we know it can help medical facilities and emergency medical locations in these challenging times," explained Mark Rabin, CEO & Founder of Portable Electric. "A single VOLTstack can power multiple ventilators for twenty-four hours with pure sine wave power."
Portable Electric's VOLTstack product line has traditionally powered film productions and high-end film equipment globally.
In 2018 Portable Electric sent a truckload of VOLTstack units and solar panels, as well as trained technicians to help in relief efforts after Hurricane Florence. This time though, the product line will be manufactured specifically for medical use, with heightened engineering and manufacturing efforts towards ensuring delivery of the highest quality and most reliable uninterruptible power.
"We know from experience that, in a crisis, power is not always the first thing people think of - until it's not there, or not reliable. Then it is critical," said Rabin. "The reality is that in a crisis you need reliability. Our product is built to the highest spec and for the toughest industries. It can provide power indoors, outdoors, and where there's limited or no existing power. We know it will help during this critical and challenging time."
Portable Electric is actively speaking with medical facility authorities throughout the Pacific Northwest and has engaged its distributor network in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City, as well as a new distributor in Washington state focused on the healthcare industry; New Use Energy Solutions. Portable Electric recognizes that there is a dire need to extend the walls of the hospitals now, as all affected regions brace for what might come.
About Portable Electric:
Portable Electric (PE) is a Vancouver-based tech disruptor that builds, rents and sells the VOLTstack® power station, revolutionizing the way critical power is delivered. They provide clean, reliable power alternatives to traditional noxious gas and diesel generators.