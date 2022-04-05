NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cancer biologics market share is expected to grow by USD 34.97 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.91% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Cancer Biologics Market 2022-2026: Scope
The cancer biologics market report covers the following areas:
Cancer Biologics Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation
By product, the market has been segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell and gene therapy, and others. The monoclonal antibodies segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The expected approvals of monoclonal antibodies such as Avelumab (renal cell carcinoma), Ipilimumab (colorectal cancer), Nivolumab (liver cancer), and Sintilimab (Hodgkin's disease) and their launch in the market are expected to contribute to the segment growth in the coming years.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
Cancer Biologics Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge
The rising global incidence of cancer is driving the global cancer biologics industry growth. Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide. In 2020, Cancers such as melanoma, prostate cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, uterine cancer, thyroid cancer, and bladder cancer are mainly contributing to the increased number of new cancer cases in the US. Thus, the rapidly rising incidence of cancer will be a major factor driving the market over the forecast period.
The high cost of cancer biologics is one of the key challenges to the global cancer biologics industry growth. For instance, the NHS in the UK reported that KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) is the first drug costing more than USD 25.6 million a year. Similarly, in the US, the costs of TECENTRIQ, KEYTRUDA, and OPDIVO are USD 219,179, USD 240,049, and USD 415,950 per quality-adjusted life year (QALY), respectively. Such factors are expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast period.
Cancer Biologics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cancer biologics market, including Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Biocon Ltd., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Co. Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Mylan NV among others.
Cancer Biologics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cancer biologics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cancer biologics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cancer biologics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cancer biologics market vendors
Cancer Biologics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.91%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 34.97 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.43
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 53%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Biocon Ltd., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Co. Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Mylan NV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
