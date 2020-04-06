NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stupid Cancer, a 501(c)3 nonprofit leader in the young adult cancer movement, announces its plan to provide additional support to the adolescent and young adult (AYA) cancer community amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Nationally, April 6-10, 2020 is recognized as AYA Cancer Awareness Week to place an important spotlight on the unique needs faced by 15 – 39yearolds affected by cancer. Not only is cancer the number one disease killer in AYAs, but this severely underserved demographic faces additional challenges –financial distress, concerns surrounding fertility, isolation and loneliness – due to their cancer occurring during a crucial stage of their personal and social development. That's where Stupid Cancer steps in and this year, mobilizing support for this community is more important than ever.
Stupid Cancer's mission is to empower young adults affected by cancer by ending isolation and building community. Through innovative programming and strategic communications platforms, Stupid Cancer aims to provide support, resources, education, and a sense of community through online and in-person programming.
"AYA Cancer Awareness Week is a long-standing beacon of community, support and family. Now more than ever, as we navigate this 'new normal,' we need to come together," explains Alison Silberman, CEO of Stupid Cancer. "All of us at Stupid Cancer HQ are here to support our community through this difficult time and continue our commitment to end isolation. Please reach out to let us know what you are most concerned about, how you would like to connect with the community and how we can make this time a little easier."
Building up to of AYA week, Stupid Cancer continues to provide online support through webinars hosted by experts in their fields addressing the questions and concerns surrounding COVID-19, coping with social isolation and fear and more.
Every day, beginning April 6, Stupid Cancer will be sharing information, programming, and ways to raise awareness and support. Follow Stupid Cancer (@StupidCancer) on social media for information on all upcoming programming including online meetups, live meditations, and writing workshops.
"We are hopeful that this ever-changing climate will bring new opportunities for our community to come together and connect," Silberman continues. "We will get through this together."
For more information, please visit: https://stupidcancer.org/.
To learn about how you can support Stupid Cancer today, please contact lcurran@stupidcancer.org or visit https://stupidcancer.org/#donate.