SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ4I Research & Consultancy published a new report on "Cancer Diagnostics Global Market – Forecast To 2026".
Technology:
- Immunoassay
- Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
- Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
- Others
- Molecular based assays
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- Microarray
- In-Situ Hybridization
- Sequencing
- Others
Sample Source:
- Blood
- Tissue
- Others
Application:
- Cancer type
- Lung Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Ovarian Cancer
- Others
- Cancer care
- Diagnosis
- Early Screening
- Companion Diagnostics
- Prognosis monitoring
- Recurrence monitoring
End-User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics/Centralized laboratories
- Others
Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
According to IQ4I analysis, the cancer diagnostics global market is expected to reach $10,627.4 million by 2026 growing at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to the growing demand of non-image based tests which are rapid and precise with higher sensitivity. The factors driving the growth of the cancer diagnostics market are increasing prevalence of different types of cancers, increasing awareness of personalized medicine, national program for cancer control by individual countries, availability of companion diagnostics, growth in the point of care testing, increase in sequencing-based tests and other molecular and immunology based techniques. Cancer diagnostics play a pivotal role in the evaluation of the cancer and for the effective response for specific therapy. However, the complex regulations for the approval of newly developed tests, high cost of the tests, lack of reimbursement and also shortage of technical experts are some of the restrains for the growth of the cancer diagnostics market.
The report covers business intelligence information such as market trends, high growth segments, technological advancements, funding scenario, clinical trials, major companies' product, market share analysis of overall cancer diagnostics market, Region wise penetration and Total Addressable Market (TAM) of colorectal, breast, lung prostate and other cancers.
Major players in the cancer diagnostics global market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Guardant Health (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Qiagen (Netherlands), Exact Sciences Corp. (U.S.), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (U.S.) and Agilent Technologies (U.S.).
For more details please visit our website or contact:
Mr. Satish Birudukota,
Report link: https://www.iq4i.com/reports-category/medicaldevices/r/200
Email: bd@iq4i.com, satish.birudukota@iq4i.com,
Phone: +91-9886722024, 8147030229