SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Cancer Support Community Cancer Horizons reported this morning reaching a milestone in their community expansion to over 100,000 cancer patients and caregivers. This explosive growth in just over a few years confirms that this "Patient Focused" community website is being received well by those that are currently suffering in any way from a cancer diagnosis.
As the largest directory of FREE products and services and financial help resources for cancer patients on the internet. The Cancer Horizons research teams peruse the internet weekly always looking for resources that will benefit their large and growing cancer community without cost to the patient who already has enough to worry about. From free Hats and Scarves, Transportation, Camps & Retreats, Lodging as well as an entire section of the website devoted to kids with cancer and their parents. The feedback from the cancer patients in the community taking advantage of these valuable free offerings has been its own reward stated Steven Hansen, the Managing Director of Cancer Horizons.
The CancerHorizons.com website has grown to over 1,000 pages of cancer related content including numerous informative articles related to late stage or Stage 4 Cancer, information on all types of cancer including symptoms, solutions, screening, early detection and breakthrough research from the amazing reams trying to find a cure for the over 17-million Americans currently in the middle of their own cancer battle.
About Cancer Horizons:
Pendulum International LLC, dba Cancer Horizons, founded in 2016, is rapidly becoming one of the premier sites on the web dedicated exclusively to helping meet the unique needs of cancer patients, their families, and caregivers. The company recognizes that victims of cancer and their families, whose lives and family dynamics are forever altered, remain a geographically dispersed, isolated and underserved demographic and often do not know where to turn for the services and products they need. Cancer Horizons provides information and product choices to lessen the impact of harsh socioeconomic realities faced by millions affected by cancer, and a network of support among those engaged in the fight of their lives. For more information about Cancer Horizons, visit www.CancerHorizons.com.
Contact Info:
Name: Steven Hansen
Organization: Cancer Horizons
Address: 6925 S. Union Park Center, Suite 550, Cottonwood Heights, Utah 84047
Phone: 801-501-7500