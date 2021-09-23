NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cancer registry software market is poised to grow by $ 34.81 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate -Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. C/NET Solutions, Conduent Inc., Electronic Registry Systems Inc., Elekta AB, Himagine solutions, International Business Machines Corp., McKesson Corp., Onco Inc., Ordinal Data Inc., and Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing prevalence of cancer cases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the cancer registry market. However, data privacy and security concerns might hamper the market growth.
Cancer Registry Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
- Type
- Stand-alone Software
- Integrated Software
- Geographic Landscape
- Asia
- Europe
- North America
- ROW
Cancer Registry Software Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cancer registry software market report covers the following areas:
- Cancer Registry Software Market size
- Cancer Registry Software Market trends
- Cancer Registry Software Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing adoption of EHRs for cancer registries as one of the prime reasons driving the cancer registry software market growth during the next few years.
Cancer Registry Software Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cancer Registry Software Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cancer Registry Software Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Cancer Registry Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cancer registry software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cancer registry software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cancer registry software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cancer registry software market vendors
