HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ann Carter shares knowledge and encouragement gained through experience in Cancer Survivor: Healed in Ninety Days!($9.99, paperback, 9781662815379; $4.99, e-book, 9781662815386).
Following her diagnosis with Stage 3 breast cancer, Carter began researching. She discovered sobering statistics that she wishes to share with others so that they will take this illness and their risk seriously. However, she does not ignore a vital part of her own recovery and also supplies the reader with Scriptures and prayers they can apply to their own circumstances.
"In God's prescribed scriptures you will discover God's will for your life, God's power to heal all sicknesses and diseases, God's word is life to those who find them, God's faithfulness to those who believe and follow His instructions," said Carter.
Ann Carter graduated from Texas Southern University with degrees in Health Education and Economics and completed studies in the Gospel Ministry at the Ministry Development Institute. She worked for six years as the Coordinator of Interdisciplinary Studies and a Medical Terminology Instructor at the School of Allied Sciences, University of Texas Health Science Center. Carter also served as a middle school teacher and state caseworker. She is the mother of one son and resides in Texas.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date.Cancer Survivor is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
