CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CancerIQ, the first and only comprehensive precision cancer prevention solution, is proud to announce its co-founder and Chief Scientific Advisor Olufunmilayo (Funmi) Olopade, MD, FAACR, has been honored with the prestigious William L. McGuire Memorial Lecture Award at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). The award is given in the name of SABCS co-founder William L. McGuire, MD, whose fundamental research on heterogeneity in breast cancer remains instrumental to treatment decisions today.
Dr. Olopade is recognized for her important contributions to the field of breast cancer genetics and precision oncology, notably her groundbreaking research to advance the understanding of genetic and non-genetic risk factors associated with breast cancer in Black women. Her presentation at SABCS showcased the role of genomics in breast cancer risk assessment and prevention.
"It is an honor to be recognized among a long line of leaders in cancer genetics research. I am grateful to the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium for continuing to bring attention to innovations that can prevent cancer and save lives," said Dr. Olopade, the Walter L. Palmer Distinguished Service Professor of Medicine and Human Genetics and the director of the Center for Clinical Cancer Genetics and Global Health at the University of Chicago Medicine.
Dr. Olopade's research is foundational to CancerIQ's mission to usher in the next chapter of precision oncology — one focused on connecting a broad population of patients and providers to the latest innovations in cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment. CancerIQ has helped leading health systems and breast centers in over 170 locations nationwide implement a personalized approach to cancer screening and risk reduction, which is the key to staying ahead of cancer.
"Thanks to the work highlighted by SABCS, forward-thinking health systems can now leverage genomics to get ahead of rising cancer risk in their patient populations," said Feyi Olopade Ayodele, co-founder and CEO of CancerIQ. "This personalized approach is proven to help improve clinical outcomes and long-term sustainability for cancer programs."
