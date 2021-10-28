CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After working with innovative health systems and breast centers at more than 170 locations across the country, CancerIQ has released a new eBook documenting how to design and implement a high-risk breast program that drives better clinical and financial outcomes.
CancerIQ, the leader in precision prevention technology, is providing this resource to health systems and breast centers at no cost as part of its ongoing commitment to democratize access to individualized cancer prevention pathways and genomic innovations for all patients.
"We've been fortunate to work with hundreds of forward-thinking clinicians and leaders at health systems and breast centers throughout the nation to develop highly successful high-risk breast programs," said Feyi Olopade Ayodele, co-founder and CEO of CancerIQ. "We know it's the people and processes that make our software successful, so we've created a playbook to put everyone on the right path – one that leads us to detecting cancer early or preventing it altogether."
A one-size-fits-all approach to cancer screening and cancer risk reduction fails to meet the needs of many patients with the most elevated risk of a cancer diagnosis. Millions of women with a family history of breast or ovarian cancer have yet to undergo genetic testing — despite their lifetime risk of breast cancer potentially being nearly seven times higher than average. Furthermore, many high-risk screening programs fail to "close the loop" with those patients who qualify for additional risk-reducing services, resulting in low adherence rates and missed opportunities.
"We all know a personalized approach to cancer screening and risk reduction is the future of cancer care, but many have struggled to put it into practice. Our eBook aims to change that," added Ayodele.
To stay ahead of late-stage diagnoses and prevent cancer altogether, forward-looking health systems are implementing innovative programs to identify more high-risk patients sooner, create prevention pathways based on individual risk, and provide care navigation to help patients manage risk over time. "The Definitive Guide to High-Risk Breast Programs" eBook contains case studies from leading health systems that have implemented this approach and includes a maturity curve framework designed to help breast centers assess current programs and make the business case for further investment.
"Patients at high risk of breast cancer are commonly at risk for other types of cancer, too. At Ochsner, we wanted to build a safety net for these patients, so we designed a high-risk breast program with CancerIQ," said Alice Prestia, MD, an OB-GYN with CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital in Louisiana. "Our point-of-care program transformed the way we stratify risk and manage patient care — driving an increase in screening for eight types of cancer, even as our small town weathered the pandemic, two hurricanes, a freeze and flooding."
Learn how to increase early detection, drive increased use of preventive services, and maximize downstream revenue with "The Definitive Guide to High-Risk Breast Programs" by CancerIQ. Download the eBook here: https://go.canceriq.com/building-high-risk-breast-programs
About CancerIQ
CancerIQ is a precision cancer prevention platform that empowers healthcare providers in any setting to manage entire patient populations according to their personalized cancer risk. Integrated directly into real-time EMR workflows, CancerIQ makes it easy to gather comprehensive patient data, automatically map it to the latest evidence-based clinical guidelines and genomics innovations, and activate all patients to follow individualized prevention pathways. Leading health systems around the country are using CancerIQ to detect cancer early or prevent it altogether.
