LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CanIiv Systems will launch an annual one of a kind summer gala titled "CanI? Represent" on Monday July 12, 2021, to celebrate people of color in cannabis. The gala welcomes brands looking to acquire more representation in the legal cannabis market by seeking to bridge gaps and build relationships between makers, manufacturing businesses, distribution outlets, financing, banking, and insurance. This event has been designed in effort to create inclusion for brands in a space that the expense of legalization may have left behind. The gala, a celebration of BIPOC brands, is also a unique opportunity for next level networking.
The Brands activating at press time are I Am, Classic Touch, Sumthin Sweet, The Angelic Ones, 333 Edibles, Oddhouse, I Am, Royal Dynastic Organics Farm, Liv Collectiv Delivery, The Liv Brand CBD, Chef Pierce Adagio, and Alchemy Elevated. Also activating are ancillary businesses that assist with consulting, legal, and finance companies, such as Los Angeles, CA based company The Loan Man. Brands will also be introduced to Legal Manufacturing/Distribution businesses, like Palm Springs, CA based company Loup-Garou. CEO Aja Fonseca-Arnold, states "My hope is that every aspiring, or current business owner in the space, has a life changing and career boosting experience by attending." The brands activating have been hand selected by Fonseca- Arnold. "These brands rival anything on the shelves at the moment and their creators deserve their moment in the sun. For this reason, not only will CanI?Represent create the proper opportunities for success, attendees and sponsors alike have been welcomed to submit their products for a chance to be awarded a Liv Award for Best in Show in specific categories ranging from topicals, edibles, flower and more, " Fonseca-Arnold shared.
Caniliv Systems, Inc., established in 2014, was founded on the principles of compassion and patient advocacy. As an alternative medicinal industry leader, Caniliv Systems, Inc. is committed to providing superior customer service and holistic products that support overall wellness, innovation, and sustainability via a patient first approach. We are dedicated to upholding patients rights and providing equity and access.
