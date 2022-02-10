NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market value is set to grow by USD 319.37 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.75% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio
The Increase in Pet Humanization to Support Market Growth:
The owners of pets look for good healthcare products and veterinary services to improve the health and lifespan of their pets. This is evident in both emerging as well as developed markets. Globally, pet owners are ensuring that the quality of ingredients and manufacturing standards of all pet care products are as good as those intended for and used by people. Pet owners belonging to the younger generation are making efforts to pamper their pets. The expectations and demands for pet wellness products are constantly increasing, which is driving the demand for drugs for the treatment of canine atopic dermatitis during the forecast period.
The Stringent Global Regulatory Requirements is Hindering Market Growth:
Manufacturers are required to follow the implemented stringent regulatory requirement to avoid consequences. Furthermore, the new animal drugs include an approved application before being imported from one country to another. The drug applications include approved new animal drug application (NADA), abbreviated NADA (ANADA), investigational new animal drug application (INAD), generic investigational new animal drug application (JINDA), conditional approval (CNADA), or index listing. Hence, the presence of such stringent regulations can hamper the demand for medications to treat canine atopic dermatitis during the forecast period.
Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Product
- Antihistamines
- Glucocorticoids
- Progestational Compounds
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market report covers the following areas:
- Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market size
- Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market trends
- Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market analysis
Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The canine atopic dermatitis market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as low pricing strategies and strengthening their customer base in local or regional markets to compete in the market. Bioceltix Spolka Akcyjna, Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Novartis AG, Toray Industries Inc., Vetoquinol UK Ltd., Vimian Group AB, Virbac, and Zoetis Inc. among others are some of the major market participants.
Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist canine atopic dermatitis market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the canine atopic dermatitis market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the canine atopic dermatitis market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of canine atopic dermatitis market vendors
Related Reports:
Companion Animal Specialty Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The companion animal specialty drugs market value is projected to grow by USD 2.80 billion at a CAGR of 5.20% during 2021-2025. To get more research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report
Animal Growth Enhancers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The animal growth enhancers market has the potential to grow by USD 4.63 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.81%. To get more research insights: Download Our Latest FREE Sample Report
Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 319.37 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.03
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, Brazil, Germany, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bioceltix Spolka Akcyjna, Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Novartis AG, Toray Industries Inc., Vetoquinol UK Ltd., Vimian Group AB, Virbac, and Zoetis Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Antihistamines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Glucocorticoids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Progestational compounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bioceltix Spolka Akcyjna
- Ceva Sante Animale
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Elanco Animal Health Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Vetoquinol UK Ltd.
- Vimian Group AB
- Virbac
- Zoetis Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
