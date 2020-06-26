FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canna Hemp™'s appearance at the historic Virtual ECRM conference last month has paid off, as the brand boasts a variety of new retail connections.
The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference is a large-scale networking conference for both established and up and coming brands to meet and mingle with some of the largest retailers in the United States. This traditionally face-to-face event takes place multiple times throughout the year, with each conference taking on a different program focus.
ECRM conference program was originally scheduled to take place in a convention center setting, allowing buyers and brands to "shop" around from one in-person meeting to another throughout the course of the event. However, due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, the conference was quickly redesigned to take place on an entirely digital platform.
Despite the rushed and novel structure of ECRM's digital conference, Canna Hemp™ made a lasting impact on buyers, landing deals, and making connections with some of the country's largest retailers. "Canna Hemp™ is a versatile brand," says Eugene Ruiz, President of 1933 Industries, Canna Hemp™'s parent company. "We're able to offer customers a diverse product portfolio, including both hemp and CBD products, and I think this really makes the brand appealing to a wide array of buyers."
Canna Hemp™'s adaptability to new market trends is one of their greatest strengths, as is their dedication to product quality. Canna Hemp™ strictly adheres to third-party testing for all of their CBD and triple tests their proprietary blends of herbal ingredients in their formulas.
This is no small feat, considering Canna Hemp™'s expansive product list, that encompasses creams, tinctures, edibles, and body products. The company's action sports Canna Hemp™X is marketed to people who are active in high intensity sports, a key demographic in the world of relief-oriented CBD products.
Canna Hemp™'s virtual ECRM attendance marks a new age not only for this diverse and adaptable young company, but for the future of the retail marketing world. As safety drives buyers and brands to network at a distance, emerging technology changes the way professional connections are formed.
Find products by Canna Hemp™ on cannahemp.com, Amazon.com as well as other online retailers, and follow their expansion online and in stores throughout 2020.
Please direct inquiries to:
Dayna Sul
(954) 699-2839
242491@email4pr.com