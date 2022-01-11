KALAMAZOO, Mich., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kalamazoo Valley Community College today announced that it will offer workforce training for the expanding cannabis industry.
Through a unique partnership with California-based Green Flower, a leader in cannabis workforce education, Kalamazoo Valley will provide training for the job readiness needed in the cannabis career field. The program will provide participants with the advanced job skills and knowledge needed to excel as a provisioning center associate, cultivation technician and manufacturing agent.
"The market continues to increase with new retailers requiring trained employees," said Craig Jbara, vice president for strategic and business development at Kalamazoo Valley. "These programs are designed to give participants the foundational knowledge needed to work in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. Similar training programs across the country have proven to be very successful for employers."
In July 2021, cannabis related demand reached a new peak and eclipsed a $2 billion-per-year pace for the first time. The cannabis industry is creating thousands of career opportunities in Michigan and, yet, nationally a significant shortage of qualified professionals exists.
The college will begin offering the online training starting in February. Each eight-week certificate program costs $900. For employers sending more than five participants or for individuals wishing to self-pay and take more than one program, a $100 discount is offered.
After the successful completion of the virtual training units and a final exam, participants will earn a Certificate of Completion from Kalamazoo Valley Community College as well as a national certification from Green Flower.
For more information, visit http://www.kvcc.edu/cannabis.
