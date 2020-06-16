SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Care By Design, a wholly-owned CannaCraft brand, announced today the launch of its Care By Design Hemp line. Formulated and manufactured by the same team of scientists and experts that created the brand's top-selling signature ratio line for the California medical cannabis market, Care By Design Hemp is now sold online direct to consumers and retailers and ships nationwide.
The popularity of Hemp CBD has been on the rise since the federal government legalized hemp in 2018. In a comprehensive Project CBD survey, recent results found that of the 3,600 CBD users polled, 52% reported using hemp-derived CBD as opposed to cannabis-derived CBD. The latter being less accessible as it is only sold in states that have legalized cannabis for either medical or recreational use.
"We believe everyone deserves easy access to natural and effective CBD products," says Tiffany Devitt, CannaCraft's President of Wellness. "This line may be new, but our experience dates back to 2013 when we first traversed California in search of high-CBD plants. That search resulted in the creation of our Care By Design ratio products. With over 2 million products sold, Care By Design has been California's leading CBD brand in dispensaries since 2014 and we are more excited than ever to offer CBD relief to a wider audience throughout the country."
Care By Design Hemp is available in both sublingual drop and gel capsule form, and includes five effect-based options: Relief, Rest, Calm, Balance, Uplift. Each formulation is created with California sungrown hemp CBD and carefully selected botanical terpenes to maximize therapeutic benefits.
"Not all CBD products are created equal. Quality and efficacy differ greatly based on the sourcing and processing of the ingredients. Starting with full-spectrum crude oil allows us to capture minor cannabinoids like CBDA, which work synergistically with CBD and the other plant compounds," said CannaCraft's Head of Formulation, Matt Elmes, Ph.D. "We enhance that with proprietary terpene profiles that were formulated using large datasets from observational studies correlating cannabis strains to effects. By recreating the terpene profiles of specific strains, we are able to mimic the therapeutic effects of those strains."
Cold-press extraction technology is utilized to unlock the full spectrum of beneficial compounds from the healthy, robust hemp plants. Like all Care By Design products, the hemp line meets the highest standards for safety and efficacy and is triple-tested to ensure purity, consistency, and potency.
Care by Design Hemp is CannaCraft's latest endeavor to inspire and empower individuals to improve their health and wellness through trusted and natural products. Learn more and view COAs at www.carebydesignhemp.com.
About Care By Design
Care By Design is a wellness company with deep roots. Created in 2014 by patients seeking relief, Care By Design earned its success through operating with the highest integrity and making innovative products with unparalleled efficacy. Intent on harnessing the full healing power of cannabis therapeutics, Care By Design pioneered CBD to THC ratios that deliver powerful relief, cultivated by science. Their hemp products are available nationwide while their cannabis products are available in licensed dispensaries throughout California and Colorado. Backed by a team of expert cultivators, in-house scientists, clinicians, and caregivers, Care By Design exists to radically improve the lives of individuals and raise the baseline health of communities. Learn more at www.CBD.org.
About CannaCraft
CannaCraft, the parent company of Care By Design, was founded in 2014 with the mission to produce safe and effective cannabis products. With over 200 employees, the company currently manufactures and distributes AbsoluteXtracts, Care By Design, Care By Design Hemp, Lagunitas Hi-Fi Hops, Farmer & The Felon, Satori Edibles, and Loud + Clear Vapes from their licensed facilities in Santa Rosa, California. CannaCraft's product portfolio boasts hundreds of products, in unique applications including vape cartridges, sublingual drops, topicals, gel capsules, packaged flower, infused chocolates and gummies, and more. For more information about CannaCraft visit www.cannacraft.com.
