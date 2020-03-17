MIAMI, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Cano Health, LLC, a leading population health management company and operator of 46 primary care medical centers throughout Florida, has announced several actions for its patients in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Consistent with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) policy, Cano Health is taking the following necessary steps to optimize care and reduce the risk and potential for infection of its mostly senior population:
- Immediate Outreach Calls: All Cano Health members will be receiving a call from the company's member care unit to assess their immediate needs. High-risk members will be called first.
- 24x7 Urgency Support Line: Patients presenting any mild COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms are asked to STAY HOME (per CDC recommendations) and call Cano's urgency lines, staffed by clinicians who will triage patients, as appropriate.
The 24x7 Urgency Support numbers are listed below:
- Miami-Dade: 786-355-3845
- Broward/Palm Beach: 954-649-1213
- West Florida (Tampa): 813-670-6768
- Central Florida (Orlando): 407-901-4733
- Cano at Home: The company's proprietary population health platform (Cano Panorama) has increased clinical staff and the team is prepared to treat patients via telemedicine services and/or home visits, as medically necessary.
- High-Risk Patient Home Visits: All Cano Health members determined to be high-risk (due to age and comorbidities) will have the option to be visited by Cano clinicians to ensure that they have medication and educational materials. Members will also have their vitals taken, undergo a brief examination, and be provided with basic personal equipment/supplies (such as masks). Cano clinicians will then follow-up with additional home visits, as needed.
- Routine Care as Usual. Previously scheduled office visits at medical clinics, including transportation services, will continue as planned. A strict medical protocol has been activated for both clinical and transportation team members, should a patient present with possible symptoms.
- Telemedicine. Cano will be expanding its telemedicine services to provide routine care through the internet.
- 90-Day Prescription Supply Delivered to Patient's Home. Through its pharmacy system, Cano Health members will have the option to have a 90-day supply of prescriptions and refills delivered at home. High-risk patients will be prioritized for medications and other protocol-related supplies such as masks and sanitation products.
"Our top priority is the health, safety and well-being of our members," said Dr. Richard Aguilar, Chief Clinical Officer. "Since early February, we have instituted strict clinical protocols in keeping with guidance from the Florida Department of Health, while continuing to deliver excellent quality of care to our patients. With our innovative telemedicine program, patients can be seen by their doctor from the comfort and safety of their home."
"We want our members to know that we are here for them and will continue to serve them the Cano way---the highly personal and quality way to which they are accustomed," added Dr. Marlow Hernandez-Cano, Chief Executive Officer. "We will not turn anyone away - that is at the heart of what we do. We will always comfort and take care of our patients."
About Cano Health
Cano Health, LLC operates primary care centers and pharmacies in Florida that specialize in primary care for older adults. As part of its care coordination, the enterprise provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs including patient-centric programs such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high-risk & complex care management. Cano Health's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets them apart.
For more information visit www.canohealth.com.