MIAMI, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the number of COVID-19 cases reaches record highs in Florida, Cano Health, LLC, a leading population health management company and operator of primary care medical centers, today announced that it is urging its patient base to undergo testing in an effort to curb the surge of the dangerous pandemic.
Cano Health medical centers throughout South Florida, Tampa-Hillsborough and Orlando-Kissimmee are open for PCR testing of its patients. PCR (polymerase chain reaction) is a molecular test that looks for signs of active viral infection. If individuals are unable to visit a center, the company can send a clinician to the home within 24 hours to perform the test.
"The medical profession has made much progress on COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment in these few months," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Cano Health CEO. "Testing is essential to slowing coronavirus' spread."
Cano Health reports a COVID-19 mortality rate that is significantly better than the age-gender adjusted Florida state average. Promising patient outcomes are attributed to early diagnosis and a multifaceted approach to treatment.
About Cano Health
Cano Health operates primary care centers and pharmacies and supports affiliated clinics in Florida and Puerto Rico that specialize in primary care for seniors. As part of its care coordination, the enterprise provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk & complex care management. Cano Health's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors. In 2019 Cano Health was recognized by Inc. magazine as the fastest-growing health care company in the nation and sixth among all US companies as part of its annual 5000 ranking.