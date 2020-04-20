Containing 2500 mg of CBD per tube, creams are the highest strength CBD topical in the US
NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - First & Free, an American-made CBD brand from Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC), today announced a new line of CBD Creams: Everyday, Motion and Revitalize. The creams are the latest addition to First & Free's portfolio of hemp-derived CBD isolate products including oil drops and softgel capsules, which launched exclusively in the U.S. last December.
The new product line includes three distinct topical creams with CBD isolate that has been derived from 100% USA-grown hemp. Each 1.76 oz tube contains 2500 mg of CBD, making First & Free the highest strength hemp-derived CBD topical cream on the US market.* The creams have been scientifically formulated using state-of-the-art technology and rigorous testing procedures to ensure the highest level of safety, performance and consistency. Formulated for everyday use, the creams are non-greasy and easy to apply.
- Everyday Cream with CBD: delivers continuous nourishment to areas of your skin that need it most, leaving you balanced, refreshed and rejuvenated.
- Motion Cream with CBD + Arnica: delivers comfort and defends against everyday wear and tear.
- Revitalize Cream with CBD + Capsaicin: naturally revives, nourishes and soothes trouble spots that get on your nerves.
All three topical creams do not contain any parabens, sulphates, glycols, fragrances, or soy.
According to Canopy Growth Chief Commercial Officer David Bigioni, "With our new line of topical creams, First & Free is building a portfolio to treat the everyday stressors that affect both body and mind. We're proud to offer the highest strength topical cream on the US market – up to five times the CBD of other topicals – at a great value."
First & Free products are available online with free two-day shipping to select U.S. states for qualifying orders. First & Free's full product line now includes the following formats:
- Softgels (25mg of CBD each) sold in quantities of 10 or 30 capsules per bottle;
- Softgels (50mg of CBD each) sold in quantities of 30 capsules per bottle;
- Oil Drops, Unflavored or Peppermint (750mg of CBD per 30ml bottle);
- Topical Creams:
- Everyday Cream with CBD (2500mg per 1.76oz tube)
- Motion Cream with CBD + Arnica (2500 mg per 1.76oz tube)
- Revitalize Cream with CBD + Capsaicin (2500mg per 1.76oz tube)
For more information, or to purchase, visit www.firstandfree.com
*Based on product portfolios from the top 5 CBD companies according to Brightfield Research Group 2018-19 data