AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cantata Health Solutions, a leading provider of Healthcare technology solutions, has successfully customized and deployed their Convergence RCM Solution for RWJ Barnabas Health.
This highly customizable Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solution made it possible to register more than 160,000 patients representing 320,000 doses of vaccines to the Middlesex County Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Mega-site in Edison, NJ operated by RWJBarnabas Health, the Army National Guard, Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Middlesex County an efficient and seamless process.
The RCM Quick Registration and Billing Management offered customized pathways so that the National Guard was able to register individuals quickly and effortlessly. During the peak of Covid-19 patient admissions, it efficiently managed an additional 2,000 - 4000 registrations and pre-registrations daily, and it was able to manage up to 30,000 - 40,000 open accounts pending their second dose along with billing functionality. All of this was accomplished while maintaining the normal operations of four facilities with no disruptions or difficulties.
It also included two independent pathways for employees, which aided in a faster registration, post-registration, and billing procedure, all of which helped control the flow of claims.
"We are delighted to have assisted so many residents in protecting themselves, their families, and others from the virus, and we remain dedicated to assisting New Jersey in meeting its immunization goal. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the site's success," Alan Tillinghast, CEO, Cantata Health Solutions.
About RWJ Barnabas Health
RWJBarnabas Health is the largest, most comprehensive academic health care system in New Jersey, with a service area covering nine counties with five million people. The system includes eleven acute care hospitals – Clara Maas Medical Center in Belleville, Community Medical Center in Toms River, Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton in Hamilton, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway in Rahway and Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, three acute care children's hospitals and a leading pediatric rehabilitation hospital with a network of outpatient centers, a freestanding 100-bed behavioral health center, two trauma centers, a satellite emergency department, ambulatory care centers, geriatric centers, the state's largest behavioral health network, comprehensive home care and hospice programs, fitness and wellness centers, retail pharmacy services, affiliated medical groups, multi-site imaging centers and two accountable care organizations. To learn more about RWJ Barnabas visit: https://www.rwjbh.org/
About Cantata Health Solutions
Cantata Health Solutions delivers award-winning software for acute, post-acute, and behavioral health facilities purpose-built to improve the health of the facilities and their patients. Cantata Health's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), financial management, and Electronic Health Records (EHR) software are configurable to meet the unique needs of each facility or system; provide staff and administrators with greater visibility to patient care across the continuum of care; ensure predictable financial outcomes; improve back-office operations; clinical efficiency; and revenue recovery. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, their team of experts provides uncommonly attentive service and support. For more information about the Cantata Health Solutions, Convergence Care Platform or to request a demo visit: https://cantatahealth.com/convergence-care-platform/
Media Contact
Jennifer Murray, Cantata Health Solutions, 6316712226, jennifer.murray@cantatahealth.com
SOURCE Cantata Health Solutions