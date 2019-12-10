Results in line with management expectations, strong organic growth in Dental - Net sales of $257.2M, up 14.0%, with organic sales growth of 4.8% - GAAP diluted EPS of $0.14, down 70.3% - Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.65, up 4.8% - GAAP net income of $5.8M, down 70.0% - Non-GAAP net income of $27.2M, up 5.1%