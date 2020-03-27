BALTIMORE, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canton & Company, a leading healthcare growth and innovation services firm, announced today it has joined the Industry Relations Council (IRC) of the American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM). Canton & Company will make its suite of services, including research and insights, marketing and communications, strategy and business transformation, and innovation and ventures, available to AAHCM members.
As a member of the IRC, Canton & Company joins a forum for exchanging ideas and insights and for enhancing patient care benefits available to the AAHCM's nearly 1,000 home care physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, social workers, administrators, and other aligned professionals.
"The members of AAHCM are the backbone of our country's healthcare system," said Don McDaniel, CEO, Canton & Company. "These practitioners, and the staff who support them, are doing enormously critical work – helping those among us most in need while keeping them out of acute care hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other healthcare institutions that are under tremendous pressure. They are truly on the front lines of the healthcare system."
"Canton & Company's experienced team will make available to members consulting, advisory, and technical assistance," said Brent Feorene, executive director, AAHCM. "Their participation in the IRC furthers the Academy's long-standing commitment to creating partnerships that ensure members have access to best-in-class tools, information and the support they need."
"Our team at Canton & Company is proud to stand with our partners and we look forward to supporting those who are saving lives and making our healthcare system more effective and efficient," said McDaniel.
About Canton & Company
Canton & Company is a growth and innovation services firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Guided by a dual commitment to accelerating the industry transition to a market-based health economy and creating sustainable success for its clients, Canton & Company inspires change through innovation, with particular emphasis on consumer-centric, smart health markets. We do this by fast-tracking client growth through a diversified suite of offerings that includes strategy, go-to-market, and performance services, along with innovation and venture solutions, using our powerful network of industry change-makers to connect clients with the right tools, partners, talent, and capital for sustainable success.
To learn more, visit www.cantoncompany.com.
About AAHCM
AAHCM is a professional organization serving the needs of physicians, health professionals, and organizations committed to improving care of patients in the home. AAHCM delivers on the promise of interdisciplinary, high-value health care in the home for all people in need by promoting the art, science, and practice of home care medicine. The AAHCM membership is composed of physicians, medical directors, nurse practitioners, physician's assistants, registered nurses, social workers, practice administrators, and residents/students working in the field of home care medicine.
For more information on AAHCM, please visit http://www.aahcm.org.
