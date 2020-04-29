DUBLIN, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CAP-1002 - Emerging Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive insights about an investigational product for Duchene muscular dystrophy (DMD) in 7 Major Markets.
A detailed picture of the CAP-1002 in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2020-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product.
The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and research and development activity including regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, market competitors, and other emerging therapies.
Overview
Capricor is developing CAP-1002 in phase II clinical stage of development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is a cardiac-derived cell therapy meaning that it is manufactured from donor heart tissue and then stored until needed for use. CAP-1002 consists of allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells, or CDCs, a unique population of cells that has been shown to exert potent immunomodulatory activity and alters the immune system's activity to encourage cellular regeneration. CAP-1002 has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of DMD.
The report provides insights into:
- A comprehensive product overview including the product description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, Research and Development activity.
- Elaborated details on regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.
- The report also highlights the drug research and development activity details across the United States, Europe and Japan.
- The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around CAP-1002.
- The report contains forecasted sales for CAP-1002 till 2030.
- Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies (Phase III) for Duchene muscular dystrophy.
- The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst insights and key findings of CAP-1002.
Report Highlights
- In the coming years, the market scenario for Duchene muscular dystrophy is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.
- The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence CAP-1002 dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.
- Other emerging products for Duchene muscular dystrophy are giving market competition to CAP-1002 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.
- A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current development scenario of CAP-1002.
- Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of CAP-1002 from 2020 to 2028 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the CAP-1002.
Key Questions Answered
- Which company is developing CAP-1002 along with the phase of the clinical study?
- Which technology utilized in the development of CAP-1002?
- What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of CAP-1002?
- What is the clinical trial status of the study and study completion date?
- What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the CAP-1002 development?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to CAP-1002?
- What is the forecasted market scenario of CAP-1002?
- What is the history of CAP-1002 and what is its future?
- What is the forecasted sales of CAP-1002 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?
- What are the other emerging products available and how these are giving competition to CAP-1002?
- Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of the AMD?
Key Topics Covered
1. Drug Overview
1.1. Product Detail
1.2. Mechanism of Action
1.3. Dosage and Administration
1.4. Research and Development Activity
1.4.1. Clinical Development
1.4.2. Safety and Efficacy
1.5. Other Development Activities
2. Market Assessment
2.1. 7MM Market Analysis
2.2. The United States Market
2.3. Germany Market
2.4. France Market
2.5. Italy Market
2.6. Spain Market
2.7. United Kingdom Market
2.8. Japan Market
3. SWOT Analysis
4. Analyst Views
5. Market Competitors
6. Other Emerging Therapies
List of Tables
Table 1 CAP-1002, Description
Table 2 CAP-1002, Clinical Trial Description
Table 3 CAP-1002, 7MM Market Size from 2020 to 2028 (in Million USD)
Table 4 Market Competitors
Table 5 Other Emerging Therapies
List of Figures
Figure 1 The Development Timeline of CAP-1002
Figure 2 Patent Details, CAP-1002
Figure 3 CAP-1002, 7MM Market Size from 2020 to 2028 (in Million USD)
Figure 4 CAP-1002, US Market Size from 2020 to 2028 (in Millions USD)
Figure 5 CAP-1002, EU5 Market Size from 2020 to 2028 (in Millions USD)
Figure 6 CAP-1002, Japan Market Size from 2020 to 2028 (in Millions USD)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7wges
