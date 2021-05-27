WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Picis) congratulates Cape Regional Medical Center (Cape Regional) on the opening of their new ambulatory surgery center on Tuesday, May 4. The Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center offers a wide range of surgical services across southern New Jersey. The services provided include ambulatory surgery, endoscopy, ENT, GI, gynecology, urology, hand surgery, sports medicine, orthopedics, podiatry, and pain management. Since 2007, Cape Regional has been a champion of Picis in the Northeast, leveraging the multiple modules of the Picis Perioperative solution. Deployed Picis modules at the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center include Picis OR Manager and SmarTrack. This 19,000 sqft facility includes four operating rooms, two procedure rooms, six preoperative bays, and sixteen PACU units as well as a central sterilization suite.
The surgery center was named in Claire Brodesser's memory by her late husband, Thomas F. Brodesser Jr., who provided over 40 years of philanthropic support to Cape Regional and made a major gift in Claire's honor to recognize her strong commitment to quality health care in Cape May County.
"The opening of the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center marks an important milestone for Cape Regional in our mission to provide the highest quality healthcare to our community. The services provided by this new surgery center will allow us to grow and enhance our surgical offerings across southern New Jersey," said Richard Wheatley, Chief Information Officer, Cape Regional Health System. "The teamwork between the Cape Regional and Picis teams supports our vision of being the healthcare leader and provider of choice by developing a comprehensive, independent and high-quality healthcare system."
Jay Adams, Vice President at Picis, added, "One of the most rewarding achievements for Picis is when our customers are able to leverage the Picis solutions to grow their operation and offer new and expanded services within their communities. We're pleased to be a part of Cape Regional's success in opening the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center and for our continued partnership. This expansion helps further solidify Picis' commitment to the Northeastern United States. Building long-term customer value is one of Picis' most important responsibilities, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Cape regional."
Picis Clinical Solutions (Picis) is a global provider of clinical information solutions that automate the entire perioperative experience with one continuous patient record, from preop to anesthesia through PACU. Picis continues to focus and specialize the integrated suite of solutions in life-critical areas of the hospital where the patients are the most vulnerable, the care process is the most complex, and an increasing majority of hospital costs and potential revenue are concentrated. The software enables rapid, sustained delivery of clinical documentation, and financial and operational results. From department performance to patient case costing, hospitals benefit from the ability to interact with the data needed to help clinicians improve patient care, engagement and hospital revenue goals. Picis Clinical Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts with licensed systems for use at more than 400 hospitals worldwide.
Media Contact
Ms. Cristina Ortenzi, Picis, 781.557.3000, cortenzi@picis.com
SOURCE Picis