HARRISBURG, Pa., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital BlueCross today announced it is offering free medical Virtual Care visits for members who currently have the Virtual Care benefit. The action is one of several steps Capital BlueCross has taken in recent days to proactively address the COVID-19 pandemic.
The waiving of fees will be effective March 13 through April 15, 2020. Capital BlueCross Virtual Care connects patients with a medical professional by smartphone, tablet or computer in real time 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"At the heart of our mission is a responsibility to provide our members with the best possible care at the best price, whenever and wherever they need it," said Dr. Jennifer Chambers, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Capital BlueCross. "As our country and many of our communities begin to self-isolate to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there is no better time than now to continue to encourage access to this care and to encourage our members to reach a medical professional through our Virtual Care service at any time, night or day."
Virtual Care can help members avoid the risk of coming into contact with others who might have the virus or any other illness, and help limit its spread. It's also often faster and easier than scheduling an in-office appointment. If a Virtual Care doctor determines a member might be at risk, the doctor can provide guidance on the best way to access in-person care that limits exposing others to illness.
The free Virtual Care visits apply to medical services only; nutrition, counseling, and psychiatry visits will incur normal fees. Virtual Care is available to Capital BlueCross' members with Individual PPO, Medicare Advantage, and CHIP coverage. While most Capital BlueCross members with employer-sponsored group coverage have the Virtual Care benefit, members need to check with their employer or review their plan benefits to determine whether Virtual Care is included with their employer's program.
Members of the general public or those otherwise not covered by a Capital BlueCross plan may take advantage of discounted telehealth visits through the Capital BlueCross Virtual Care app. The fee for a non-member is $59 for a medical visit.
For up-to-date information on how to stay well and prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Coronavirus Disease 2019 website.
