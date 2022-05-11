The Rhode Show Taps Executive Director Tristi Delaroca's Decades of Local Experience to Discuss How Rhode Island Seniors Can Age Well
PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over 17% of Rhody residents are over the age of 65. Many are dealing with either how to best care for aging parents or are struggling to live on their own. To help educate its viewers about assisted living, on May 5, WPRI Channel 12's The Rhode Show featured the expertise of Capitol Ridge at Providence, an award-winning community who has been providing Rhode Island families with some of the best senior assisted living care and experiences for over 25 years.
A Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, Capitol Ridge is dedicated to transforming lives through human connection and keeping older adults connected to the people, passions and things that matter most to them. Tristi Delaroca, the community's executive director and a longtime certified nursing assistant (CNA) and Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP), shared her over 20 years of experience working with Rhode Island seniors and their families with viewers.
"Many people have a lot of misconceptions about assisted living, so it was wonderful to have the opportunity to educate The Rhode Show audience," said Delaroca, who has been with Benchmark for over eight years and with Capitol Ridge for over two. "Assisted living at Capitol Ridge, in particular, is a wonderful option for older adults to receive personalized care from experts in a safer environment so they can focus on doing what they love surrounded by supportive neighbors and helpful amenities."
Capitol Ridge at Providence is in Providence's Elmhurst neighborhood overlooking the statehouse. The community is known for its spacious, park-like campus featuring a wide range of common spaces and special features, including outdoor seasonal terrace dining and courtyards, gardening beds and programs, a pub and wellness center. They also offer access to on-site care providers, close coordination with external providers and comprehensive activities and programs throughout the day to help residents age well.
Over the years, Capitol Ridge has won a number of awards, including Three Best Rated Best Business of 2021 for Assisted Living and several Judges Best Taste Awards for dining from the Rhode Island Alzheimer's Association. Benchmark has been named a Providence Business News Healthiest Employer several years running.
In addition to offering independent assisted living and memory care assisted living, Capitol Ridge is also a respite care provider.
Click here to view Capitol Ridge on The Rhode Show or click here to learn more about Capitol Ridge.
# # #
About Benchmark Senior Living
Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 64 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 5,000 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 25 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over a hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 14 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.
Media Contact
Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, carol@arnoldcomm.com
SOURCE Capitol Ridge at Providence