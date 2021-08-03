COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capsa Healthcare, a leading innovator in healthcare delivery solutions for senior care, hospital, and pharmacy settings, today announces the acquisition of Specialty Carts, Inc., a healthcare cart manufacturer based in St. Louis, MO.
With 50+ years of product innovation experience, Capsa has grown steadily through a combination of internal development and acquisition of complementary product brands and platforms. Capsa's purchase of Specialty Carts is the company's sixth major brand acquisition in the last 11 years.
Specialty Carts' market focus was predominantly extended care pharmacies and resident facilities, aligning to one of Capsa's main business sectors where it currently supports a leading brand position. In this area of its business, Capsa provides a highly diverse and innovative product offering to suit this market's unique needs:
- Four distinctive lines of medication carts to suit any extended care facility's décor
- Automated dispensing cabinets (NexsysADC) for medication security, especially controlled substances
- Medical carts for any procedural and storage need
- Documentation and telehealth carts to mobilize computers and electronic health records (EHR/EMR)
The transformation from Specialty Carts to Capsa Healthcare is effective today. "Every customer of Specialty Carts, Inc. can rest assured that our highest priority is transitioning your business smoothly and successfully," says John Himmelstein, Capsa's Senior Vice President. "We know how essential it is to have zero gaps or delays in delivering the highest quality medication management products to long-term care pharmacies and the facilities they support."
Capsa Healthcare is a worldwide leader in developing and delivering innovative healthcare solutions for a wide spectrum of care providers. With 50+ years of experience, Capsa Healthcare offers a unique ability to meet the demands of diverse healthcare environments and offers a broad range of products including medication carts, medical carts, mobile computing, and pharmacy automation solutions. Headquartered in Columbus, OH, and with a quickly growing global presence, Capsa Healthcare has 400+ employees with management, sales, and production offices throughout the world. To learn more, visit http://www.capsahealthcare.com or call 800-437-6633.
