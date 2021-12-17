COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capsa Healthcare, a leading innovator in medication management solutions for extended and acute care settings, announces the expansion of its medication cart lineup to accommodate multi-dose medication packaging. Capsa added four new sizes to its popular Vintage Encore and M-Series cart lines as multi-dose compliance packaging systems grow in popularity for long-term care, assisted living, and independent living facilities,

Both Vintage Encore and M-Series are now available in widths ranging from 2- and 3-wide carts for assisted living and smaller group homes, to 4- and 5-wide carts for larger LTC facilities.

Multi-dose medication cards are easy for nurses to administer to residents, as institutional pharmacies package each patient's prescribed tablets/capsules by time of day or meal in tamper-resistant blisters. These newer style card systems make administering patients' medications easy for the nursing staff. compared to the basic 30-day punch cards/bingo cards. The organization also makes taking multiple pills at a specific time of day easier for the patient, which boosts adherence and mitigates the chance for errors. These packaging methods are physically larger than simple punch card/bingo cards and therefore need a specialized medication cart for storage, transportation, and nurse administration during med pass. All Capsa multi-dose medication carts feature:

  • Deep 12" drawers
  • Fixed rails
  • Dividers designed to support larger, bulkier cards
  • Durable, lightweight construction and easy maneuvering
  • Full line of labor-saving accessories and computing hardware (optional)
  • Multiple finishes and styles to suit any facility decor. Vintage Encore available in 4 furniture-like finishes; M-Series available in seven accent colors
  • Accommodates most medication packaging systems offered in North America.

Click for more information about Capsa's expanded line of multi-dose medication card carts.

About Capsa Healthcare

Capsa Healthcare is a worldwide leader in developing and delivering innovative healthcare solutions for a wide spectrum of care providers. With 50+ years of experience, Capsa Healthcare offers a unique ability to meet the demands of diverse healthcare environments and offers a broad range of products including medication carts, medical carts, mobile computing, and pharmacy automation solutions. Headquartered in Columbus, OH, and with a quickly growing global presence, Capsa Healthcare has 400+ employees with management, sales, and production offices throughout the world. To learn more, visit http://www.capsahealthcare.com or call 800-437-6633.

