PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capsa Healthcare today announced that its financing arm, Capsa Healthcare Capital, has expanded to offer an even wider array of flexible equipment and technology finance options. These new programs are especially beneficial for acute care providers grappling with unprecedented challenges in the wake of COVID-19 and other extraordinary pressures on the U.S. healthcare system.
More than ever, providers are juggling the need to continually invest in equipment and technology to maintain care standards against the imperative to protect cash reserves and existing credit lines. With this expansion, Capsa Healthcare Capital adds additional finance customization and structuring capability to help providers get equipped to meet the needs of a rapidly changing marketplace while preserving capital for other strategic initiatives. This will also provide the reseller community with greater support for their customers with financing options in a challenging reimbursement and cash flow environment.
"At Capsa Healthcare Capital, our team of healthcare finance specialists understands the needs and opportunities of acute care providers to a far greater degree than typical finance companies," says Craig Rydingsward, VP of Sales, Acute Care at Capsa Healthcare. "Now, with this expansion, we can go further than ever before to make mission-essential equipment and technology affordable for the providers who selflessly care for all of us."
Capsa Healthcare Capital finances 100% of the solutions providers need to keep delivering outstanding care, including equipment, software, services, and more. Providers can take advantage of step, revenue-based, and other payment options, as well as fully customized terms that simplify getting equipped in the face of revenue disruptions, reduced margins, and other pressing challenges.
"Today's acute care providers face enough hurdles already," says Rydingsward. "Getting equipped on terms that fit their budgets and goals shouldn't be one of them. With Capsa Healthcare Capital, we're here with resources and expertise to reduce the barriers between providers and the solutions they need to continue giving their patients the best possible care."
Capsa Healthcare is a worldwide leader in developing and delivering innovative healthcare solutions for a wide spectrum of care providers. With 50+ years of experience, Capsa Healthcare offers a unique ability to meet the demands of diverse healthcare environments and offers a broad range of products including mobile computing solutions, medication carts, medical carts, and pharmacy automation solutions. Headquartered in Portland, OR, Capsa Healthcare has over 400 employees with management, sales, and production offices throughout the world. To learn more, visit http://www.capsahealthcare.com or call 800-437-6633.
Press Contact:
Liz Delp
Senior Marketing Manager | Capsa Healthcare
Portland, OR U.S.A.
p 614.729.8012 | ldelp@capsahealthcare.com
Follow Capsa Healthcare on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/capsahealthcare/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/CapsaHealthcare), and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/CapsaHealthcare). ###
Media Contact
Liz Delp, Capsa Healthcare, +1 614.729.8012, ldelp@capsahealthcare.com
Todd Ross, Capsa Healthcare, 614.322.3550, tross@capsahealthcare.com
SOURCE Capsa Healthcare