WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CapStone Holdings, a business incubator and investment group, today announced a $50 million stake in Curaleaf, a leading U.S. provider of cannabis-based medical and adult-use products.
CapStone is one of the largest investors in Curaleaf's recent $300 million senior loan facility. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf has a presence and dispensaries in 17 U.S. states and produces a range of pharmaceutical-grade, standardized dose medical cannabis to improve health and well-being. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: CURA) and over-the-counter in the U.S. (OTCQX: CURLF).
Curaleaf was a logical choice for CapStone because one of the company's primary focuses is improving the quality of people's lives, said Heather Stone of CapStone Holdings, Inc. A growing number of states are permitting physicians to prescribe cannabis-based medicines to address a range of health issues, including pain management, cancer, glaucoma, and seizures.
"Curaleaf has quickly become a leader in a $16 billion industry through thoughtful acquisitions, licensing, product development and expansion of retail dispensaries into new markets across the country," said CapStone Holdings Chairman & Founder Keith J. Stone. "Curaleaf is well-positioned for continued growth and expansion across the U.S."
CapStone Holdings, Inc. is a family office structured holding company that maintains a balanced portfolio through investment strategies that maximize innovation and return with minimal risk. Founded in 2016 as CSI Kickstart, an investment arm of CSI Enterprises, the firm was reestablished in 2019 as CapStone Holdings Inc. after founder Keith J. Stone sold his 30-year-old company, CSI Enterprises, Inc. Today, CapStone Holdings has invested across a wide range of industries and focused philanthropic efforts. www.capstoneholdingsinc.com.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a dominant presence on both the East and West coasts of the United States, the largest cannabis market in the world. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Strategically positioned in highly populated, limited-license states, the company currently operates in 17 states with 57 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites, and 24 processing sites. Curaleaf employs over 2,200 people across the United States. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.