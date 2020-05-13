DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific CAR-T Pipeline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific CAR-T pipeline features over 50 regenerative medicine companies focusing on CAR-T in Asia. The report derives insights from in-depth primary and secondary research studies and a comprehensive pipeline analysis of companies from China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, India, Australia & SEA. It includes a disease-wise product analysis of the latest technologies and CAR-T developments available, along with insights on stage of development, scale of operation, co-development and technology partners involved and future prospects.
The report will give an assessment of the clinical trial and regulatory approval timelines, financial performance of the companies involved and provide recommendations on possible co-development and technology partnerships in the near future. In addition, it pinpoints the pain points of CAR-T therapy companies and identifies gaps in addressing certain diseases, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities and technologies available. It also provides a company-wise swot analysis. The report seeks to inform the biopharmaceutical industry on the current status of CAR-T therapies in APAC, uncover the potential for CAR-T therapy success in the region and discover future opportunities for partnership.
Furthermore, the report covers region specific growth drivers and insights into ongoing CAR-T therapy clinical trials. In addition, the directory presents a regulatory landscape assessment and a review of co-development opportunities. Moreover, in-depth studies on the CAR-T landscape have supplemented the report with a swot analysis and future forecasts. It provides readers a closer look into the pipelines of Nanjing Legend Biotech, CARsgen Therapeutics, JW Therapeutics, AbClon, BiocurePharm, Eutilex, Daiichi Sankyo, Celgene, Otsuka and many more.
Key Topics Covered
Section 1
- Report Scope
- Data Pointers
- Research Methodology
Section 2: Company-Wise
- Data & Analysis
- Company Overview
- Headquarters
- Management Team
- Certifications
- Laboratories & Manufacturing Plants
- Scale Of Operation
- Current Products Pipeline
- Phases Of Development
- Ongoing Clinical Trials
- Commercialization Plans & Timeline
- Platform Technologies
- Partnership & Collaboration
- Financial Performance
- Company Highlights, News & Updates
- Interview
- References
Section 3: Region-Wise
- Distribution Of Car-T Companies
- Targetted Disease Type
- Stage Of Clinical Trial Phase
- Allogenic Vs Autologous Car-T Therapies
- Targetted Antigens
- Liquid Tumour Vs Solid Tumour
- Distribution Of Types Of Car-T
Companies Mentioned
- Nanjing Legend Biotech
- Pregene Biotechnology
- Carsgen Therapeutics
- Jw Therapeutics
- Immunochina Pharmaceuticals
- Hebei Senlang Biotechnology
- Cellular Biomedicine Group
- Shanghai Sinobioway Sunterra Biotechnology
- Dasheng Bio
- Wuhan Sian Medical Technology
- Timmune Biotech
- Boruida Biotech
- Shanghai Genechem Biotech
- Kaedi
- Mrino Biotechnology
- Yake Biotechnology
- Xyphos
- Abclon
- Biocurepharm
- Curocell
- Eutilex
- Green Cross Cell
- Helixmith
- Ticaros
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Celgene
- Otsuka
- Ono Pharmaceutical
- Japan Tissue Engineering
- Nipro
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Astellas
- Novartis
- Ever Supreme Biotechnology
- Humorigin Biotechnology
- Genomefrontier Therapeutics
- Celtec
- Vectorite Biomedical
- Biocon
- Immuneel Therapeutics
- Iit-Bombay
- Prescient Therapeutics
- Mesoblast
- Cynata Therapeutics
- Carina Biotech
- Medisix Therapeutics
- Tessa Therapeutics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ywu77
