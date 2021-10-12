KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caravan Health, the nation's leader in accountable care, announced today that Tom Hawkes will fill the organization's newly created role of Chief Information and Digital Product Officer. Hawkes, who joined Caravan Health in 2017, will continue his role as the head of product, infrastructure, and info-security while adding data and analytics along with accountable care organization (ACO) production information and strategic planning and leadership.
As Caravan Health continues to improve health care with value-based care payment models and population health methodologies, the organization has developed cutting-edge technology that improves patient outcomes. Hawkes played an integral role in the successful launch and implementation of the award-winning Caravan Coach, a comprehensive platform with tools, data, and processes required to run a successful ACO which was launched earlier this year.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to drive Caravan Health forward with more effective and efficient technologies. I believe value-based care is the future of health care and digital health will continue to be an essential tool for providers and health care professionals. Our technology helps clients improve quality of care resulting in better patient outcomes," commented Hawkes.
Caravan Health's clients consist of hospitals, health systems, and health care providers who partner in ACOs to improve patient outcomes while lowering the overall cost of care. For four consecutive years, Caravan Health ACOs have led the nation in the Medicare Shared Savings Program, saving Medicare $160 million and delivering $68 million in shared savings back to providers for performance-year 2020 alone.
"Caravan Health is dedicated to improving patient and provider outcomes. Increasingly, innovative technology that provides data and easy access to patient information is the way to do that. Tom's experience in developing value-based care infrastructure and his expertise in implementing new technologies have helped our clients adapt to new resources leading to improved patient care. On behalf of our organization, I congratulate Tom for his contributions and look forward to continued success," stated Tim Gronniger, President and CEO, Caravan Health.
As Caravan Health enters its next stage of growth, the organization recognizes the importance of having talented leaders to ensure the organization will continue to lead the nation toward a future of health care with better patient outcomes at lower costs.
About Caravan Health: Caravan Health is a privately held company formed to create sustainable methodologies for health systems to excel in value-based payment models. Today, Caravan Health's team of more than 150 experts supports more than 300 health systems with training, data, analytics, patient satisfaction surveys, and evidence-based medicine programs. Through its program of transparency and mutual accountability, Caravan Health has delivered more than the national average in real savings since 2015. In 2019 and 2020, Caravan Health partners earned $300 million in Medicare savings, over $120 million in shared savings, and quality scores exceeding 97%. With Caravan Health, now the numbers work.
