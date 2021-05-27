PLANO, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The founder of the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD), Doreen Granpeesheh, Ph.D., BCBA-D, has partnered with the Association for Behavior Analysis International (ABAI) to establish The Doreen Granpeesheh Fund to enhance autism treatment by encouraging collaboration across disciplines. While individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) often receive services from many different treatment providers, interdisciplinary collaboration is not common practice. The purpose of the endowment is to bridge the gap between behavioral and biomedical treatments for ASD.
Applied behavior analysis (ABA) is a well-established treatment for ASD, which involves the application of behavioral principles to reduce challenging behaviors and promote skill acquisition. If left untreated, co-occurring medical conditions prevalent among individuals with ASD, including sleep problems, gastrointestinal problems, anxiety, and seizures, may exacerbate challenging behaviors and diminish treatment response. The multidisciplinary treatment approach, which is the focus of The Doreen Granpeesheh Fund, cares for the whole patient, optimizing treatment efficacy and improving patient outcomes.
In a previous news release, ABAI stated, "We are most grateful to Doreen Granpeesheh for her generous donation of $100,000 to establish a fund in her name. The Doreen Granpeesheh Fund will be dedicated to introducing our community to other disciplines to develop and collaborate on more comprehensive interventions to understand and treat autism."
For the first time, the fund will sponsor presentations from biomedical experts at ABAI's annual conventions, among other initiatives, to encourage interdisciplinary collaboration. By improving behavioral analysts' understanding of biomedical treatment practices, they will be better equipped to seek interdisciplinary collaboration when it is in the best interest of their patient.
"My endowment supports the establishment of ongoing training for behavior analysts on the medical and biological complexities of autism. I hope these annual lectures will bridge the gap between biomedical and behavioral interventions," said Dr. Granpeesheh.
This generous donation exemplifies Dr. Granpeesheh's unwavering commitment to advance ABA treatment and improve the lives of individuals with ASD. For more than three decades, Dr. Granpeesheh and CARD have been dedicated to enhancing treatment efficacy through evidence-based clinical practices, research, and technology development. Cultivating a whole-patient treatment philosophy is another critical step toward helping individuals with ASD achieve their full potential.
The first biomedical presentation sponsored by The Doreen Granpeesheh Fund will take place at ABAI's upcoming 47th Annual Convention. During the presentation, The Medical and Biological Complexity of Autism, Dr. Richard Frye, MD., Ph.D., will discuss medical comorbidities of ASD that may hinder successful habilitation if left untreated. The online presentation will take place on Sunday, May 30, from 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. EDT.
About Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)
CARD treats individuals of all ages diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at treatment centers around the globe. CARD was founded in 1990 by leading autism expert and clinical psychologist Doreen Granpeesheh, Ph.D., BCBA-D. CARD treats individuals with ASD using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA), which is empirically proven to be the most effective method for treating individuals with ASD and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Surgeon General. CARD employs a dedicated team of trained professionals across the nation and internationally. For more information, visit centerforautism.com.
Media Contact
Jeff Sprick, Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD), LLC, 469.694.1751, jeffreysprick@centerforautism.com
SOURCE Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD), LLC