PLANO, Texas, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) today announced the planned opening of 46 new applied behavior analysis (ABA) treatment centers in its expansive network across the United States, showing its commitment to the autism community.
The planned centers are situated in metro areas throughout the United States, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Phoenix-Scottsdale, Ariz., Boston-Cambridge metro area in Mass. and more.
CARD is a premier leader in the field of autism treatment and specializes in using the principles of ABA to treat individuals of all ages diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). ABA is the only scientifically validated treatment for ASD and is most effective when delivered early and at a high-intensity level. CARD provides individualized services in its centers, patients' homes, schools and work settings.
Through a network of highly trained behavior technicians, board certified behavior analysts and researchers, CARD develops and implements quality individualized treatment programs, which lead to success and, in some cases, recovery.
"We are committed to increasing access to the highest quality of treatment," said Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D, founder of CARD. "With each new center that joins the expanding CARD family, we build on that commitment in communities across the country."
The 46 newly planned centers join over 219 others that provide services based on the CARD model developed by Dr. Granpeesheh. She has dedicated more than 30 years to helping individuals with autism fulfill their potential and lead healthy, productive lives. Since its founding in 1990, CARD has helped thousands of individuals affected by autism and their families access the services and support they need.
"Every day, our clinicians ensure that thousands of CARD families experience the joy of a loved one making progress toward individualized goals," added Tony Kilgore, Chief Executive Officer of CARD. "Each new center represents increased access to the critical services and supports that make that progress possible."
The new centers will create many new behavioral health care jobs in these communities. CARD is spurring economic development while offering important positions for people in these key regions. To make a difference for those with ASD in your neighborhood, please visit centerforautism.com/careers.
About Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)
CARD treats individuals of all ages diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at treatment centers around the globe. CARD was founded in 1990 by leading autism expert and clinical psychologist Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D. CARD treats individuals with ASD using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA), which is empirically proven to be the most effective method for treating individuals with ASD and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Surgeon General. CARD employs a dedicated team of trained professionals across the nation and internationally. For more information, visit http://www.centerforautism.com.
