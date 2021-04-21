LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A February 23 article on Interview Magazine is a conversation touching on various types of body enhancements, including buttock augmentation, between superstar rapper Cardi B and legendary singer Mariah Carey. Cardi B, who started out as a stripper before transitioning to reality TV and then finally to a music career, notes how the procedures gave her more than one of the world's most widely discussed physiques, they also gave her the confidence she needed to excel in a career as a Grammy-winning performer beloved for her provocative, brutally honest, take-no-prisoners approach. Encino-based, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Steven J. Varkony says that Cardi B's interview highlights a vital point about plastic surgery: it's not strictly about improving one's appearance; it's also meant to help patients become the people they truly want to be by gaining the confidence they need to achieve their goals.
Dr. Varkony says that most people who get plastic surgery are not show business superstars like Cardi B or Mariah Carey, or in show business at all, but ordinary people from all walks of life and all professions who want to better themselves in ways that may be otherwise out of reach. He adds that, whether patients want to pursue facial procedures to shorten the length of their nose, reduce wrinkles on their face, improve the size of their bust, or commit to any other enhancement, most simply want to feel more like their ideas of themselves and look more on the outside like the way they feel on the inside.
The board-certified plastic surgeon explains that plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures are a gateway to possibilities that would not be possible otherwise, yet they are often subject to scorn for reasons that have little to do with the welfare of patients. Dr. Varkony says that people who undergo plastic surgery, like Cardi B, should focus on what makes them happy. Moreover, the only opinion about a procedure that actually matters belongs to the patient. The Southern California plastic surgeon stresses that, as long as individuals have realistic expectations and are doing the procedures for themselves and not simply to please others, patients should feel proud of their decision to improve themselves in whatever manner they please.
