NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cardiac restoration systems market share is expected to increase by USD 138.68 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period.
Market Driver
The increasing prevalence of CVDs is challenging the restoration systems market. CVDs affect the heart and blood vessels, with conditions such as coronary heart disease, stroke, peripheral arterial disease, and aortic disease. Unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle, increasing geriatric population, consumption of excessive saturated trans-fat food, tobacco abuse, high blood pressure, smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, physical inactivity, and family history of CVDs are risk factors for these diseases. The increasing number of mitral valve regurgitation, mitral valve stenosis, and heart failure cases are driving the market growth. In 2016, approximately 4.35 million people were diagnosed with aortic valve disease in the US. Hence, the demand for cardiovascular restoration devices is expected to increase to treat damaged and diseased heart valves.
Major Five Cardiac Restoration Systems Companies and their Offerings:
- Abbott Laboratories - The company offers cardiac restoration systems such as Mitraclip Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair that delivers a minimally invasive treatment option for patients with primary or secondary mitral regurgitation.
- Ancora Heart Inc. - The company offers cardiac restoration systems such as AccuCinch Ventricular Restoration System, a transcatheter device designed to treat the enlarged left ventricle, restore structure and function.
- BioVentrix Inc. - The company offers cardiac restoration systems such as Revivent TC Transcatheter Ventricular Enhancement System.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - The company offers cardiac restoration systems such as HARPOON Beating Heart Mitral Valve Repair System.
- Medtronic Plc - The company offers cardiac restoration systems such as SelectSite C304-HIS Deflectable Catheter.
Cardiac Restoration Systems Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Mitral valve restoration systems - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Left ventricular restoration systems - size and forecast 2021-2026
Cardiac Restoration Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Hospitals - size and forecast 2021-2026
- ASCs - size and forecast 2021-2026
- others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Cardiac Restoration Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026
Market Segmentation Analysis
The mitral valve restoration systems segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Mitral valve restoration systems are effective over conventional heart valve repair devices in assisting, restoring, and tethering valve leaflets. The present trend in the market is the development of mitral valve restoration devices using tissue engineering approaches.
Cardiac Restoration Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 138.68 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
5.15
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Ancora Heart Inc., Artivion Inc., BioVentrix Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Medtronic Plc, NeoChord Inc., and Xeltis AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
