- Phase 1b: 7 (33%) of evaluable patients achieved an objective response, with a complete response (CR/CRi) in 5 (31%) patients treated at the four highest onvansertib dose levels - 3 (60%) of the 5 patients remain on treatment with durable response demonstrated: 6, 12 and 15 months, respectively, following the initial response; 1 patient went on to transplant - Phase 2: Of the 7 patients having completed 1 cycle of treatment, 2 (28%) achieved an objective response; 1 had a complete response (CR) and significant decrease in ctDNA - Response biomarkers show that decreases in ctDNA after 1 cycle of treatment are highly predictive of clinical response - Onvansertib in combination with decitabine continues to be a safe and well-tolerated treatment regimen