-10 of 11 (91%) patients achieved disease control (SD - stable disease plus PR - partial response) with only 1 patient progressing in = 30% tumor shrinkage) with 1 patient going on to curative surgery; 1 patient with an initial PR went off study prior to confirmatory scan due to non-treatment related event - All 5 PRs were associated with different KRAS mutation variants, including the most common that comprise nearly 80% of mutations in CRC - 8 of 11 (73%) patients demonstrated durable response ranging from 6 to >12 months, and 4 patients remain on treatment - Onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/bevacizumab is safe and well tolerated with only 9% of adverse events being grade 3 or 4; none being attributed to onvansertib and all being resolved within 2.5 weeks